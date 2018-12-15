GONZALES — It's only 765 feet long, but, for at least another 30 days, the fresh black asphalt set off by red cones remains Ascension Parish's road to nowhere, courtesy of one of the largest home builders in America, D.R. Horton.
As busy afternoon traffic whizzed by on La. 44 recently, the new road sat on an elevated earthen bed and began and ended with no connection to anything else, instead dropping off a few feet down at each end into the dirt and grass below.
Can't see video below? Click here.
This stretch of asphalt is stuck in the middle — both literally and figuratively — as a standoff between D.R. Horton and Ascension Parish government over the deal that led to the road's construction threatens to stall D.R. Horton's home building plans in the area.
The road section is one piece in a complicated, multi-agency-and-developer deal to cobble together a four-lane section of roadway on La. 44, along with a new roundabout.
D.R. Horton built its section — the 765-foot road — through what was then a first-of-its-kind deal with Ascension Parish government. The deal involved using of credits from future traffic impact fees in the builder's Oak Lake subdivision, which is still under construction along the highway south of I-10.
But, the parish maintains that D.R. Horton can't begin home construction in the second and third phases of the 163-home neighborhood until a planned roundabout is also constructed by a different developer that is building in the neighboring Conway subdivision.
In the alternative, D.R. Horton could add turn lanes at Oak Lake's entrance, but they would go where the future roundabout will soon be built and would soon have to be removed.
The Ascension Parish Planning Commission required the roundabout, or turn lanes, in late 2015 when the review body backed Oak Lake's preliminary plat, a key early step to kick off neighborhood development, and has refused so far to relent.
"If they were building a roundabout, I'd be a lot more comfortable with it," Commission Chairman Matt Pryor told one of D.R. Horton's engineers last month. "My problem, currently, is there is no way to funnel traffic off of (La.) 44 currently into a turn lane or through a roundabout."
The future roundabout will sit between the entrances of Oak Lake and Conway, which meet at an intersection on La. 44 from opposites sides of the highway, and will extend north to join with the road section Horton has finished. No work on the roundabout was apparent Wednesday.
Can't see video below? Click here.
In an interview on Dec. 3, Prescott Bailey, one of the developers of Conway, said the road contractor had been given notice to proceed to start the roundabout's construction a few weeks ago. The contract is for nine months.
Horton's representatives for the past several months have sought a variance to absolve it of the condition the Planning Commission imposed relating to expanding road capacity before proceeding.
At the time the condition was imposed, Ascension Parish didn't have traffic impact fees, which charge fees on new homes and other new construction to expand road capacity. D.R. Horton representatives have argued that the 2018 impact fee deal with the Parish Council supplanted their 2015 obligations to the commission.
The standoff between the commission and D.R. Horton shows the pitfalls of complex, multi-party public infrastructure deals. It also comes amid continuing public pressure for the parish to line up infrastructure before new homes, and their cars, pop up in fast-growing Ascension.
It only adds fuel to the fire that the dispute involves heavily-traveled La. 44, which already serves the huge Pelican Point subdivision and others and is an important rush hour route for plant workers.
Residents who live off La. 44 had opposed Oak Lake, Conway and other more recent projects, arguing they would worsen the continuously flowing traffic that already makes it hard for them to negotiate La. 44. The state is separately planning another roundabout in the same area.
Theresa Robert, a longtime community activist and one-time political candidate who lives in the area, spoke out on the issue at a planning commission meeting Wednesday night.
"I can't see allowing them to put any more houses back there (in Oak Lake) when we can't take care of what we have now and we have what's going on at Conway and everything else around," Robert said.
The commission's conditions on D.R. Horton were the recommendation of a parish traffic study in December 2015 to mitigate added traffic from Oak Lake. It allowed only the first phase to proceed without the required road upgrades.
The conditions were adopted just months before the parish adopted road impact fees, but, by early 2018, after about a year of negotiations, Ascension Parish and D.R. Horton finalized their impact fee credit deal.
At the time, it seemed the long-awaited promise of impact fees, which took years to overcome builder opposition, was delivering. A developer was being spurred through impact fees to build a public road to state highway standards in a critical area and in advance of new housing.
"You know, this is, in the view of the parish president and the administration,is a real win-win for the parish," Planning Director Jerome Fournier told a council committee about the deal in December 2017.
Oak Lake's developers came back to the commission on Wednesday with a plan to make the unused, 765-foot road section a temporary turn lane into another part of Oak Lake until the roundabout is built.
The main entrance to Oak Lake would be closed in the interim, thereby satisfying the commission, Horton's representatives argued.
But, at the urging of the commissioners, the developers agreed to wait so they could present more information next month. Until then, the road to nowhere will remain in search of somewhere to go.