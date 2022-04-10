Gunfire that temporarily shut down the Strawberry Festival in Ponchatoula on Saturday night hit the Ponchatoula Police Department building several times and hit a citizen’s car, the police department said Sunday.
There were no injuries from the gunfire that erupted at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 200 block of West Hickory Street, police said.
"Police recovered over a dozen shell casings at the scene and believe there were at least two shooters," the Tangipahoa Police Department said on its Facebook page.
The department is actively investigating the incident and asks that anyone with information call Ponchatoula Police at (985) 386-6548.
"The festival is open and the crowds have arrived to continue celebrating our 50th strawberry festival," Police Chief Bry Layrisson said.