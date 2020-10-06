Since his late entry into the race, former GOP state Rep. Steve Carter has raised $200,000 for his bid to be East Baton Rouge's next mayor-president, but while he made up significant ground, incumbent Sharon Weston Broome leads a crowded field with more than $355,000 of cash on-hand a month before the primary election.
Carter unexpectedly entered the race for mayor-president at the end of July with roughly $18,000 in reserves from previous campaigns, but according to campaign finance reports turned in Monday, the former three-term lawmaker made up for lost time with more than a dozen of the maximum $5,000 donations from several of Baton Rouge’s biggest corporations and their owners.
Councilman Matt Watson, a Republican, trailed, with just $26,000 in contributions during the latest filing period, which stretched from July 27 to Sept. 24. He has just $15,000 left over in campaign reserves.
Broome, a Democrat, entered her reelection bid with a hefty cash advantage and has spent significantly more in campaign expenditures than her challengers, doling out roughly $173,000 since April.
Businessman Jordan Piazza, a Republican, is the only other candidate that comes close to Broome in expenditures, spending roughly $139,000 since April. Piazza raised $85,000 in the latest filing period and loaned himself another $29,000.
The bulk of Carter's fundraising haul came from Art Favre, a businessman who donated $25,000 through five corporate entities and another $5,000 in personal contributions. He also received $5,000 each from last year's GOP gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone, Raising Cane's owner Todd Graves, state Sen. Bodi White's campaign fund and Mapp Construction.
Democratic State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle has raised $58,000 during the campaign, with $12,500 in donations coming from companies owned by attorney Gordon McKernan, who is also her employer. She has $48,000 on-hand going into the primary.
Independent E Eric Guirard has poured nearly $17,000 of his own money into his campaign. Frank Smith, a Republican, is also in the race but reported no fundraising when earlier reports were due.
