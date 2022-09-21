East Baton Rouge Parish taxpayers approved a tax in 2018 to provide dedicated funding to an addiction and mental health crisis center, the Bridge Center for Hope, but that facility has downsized, laying off 21 employees and reducing its capacity by 16 beds in recent weeks due to issues with Medicaid reimbursements from the state, Bridge Center officials said Wednesday.
The loss of 21 employees from a staff of 141 and 16 beds from a capacity of 64 will not disrupt care at the Bridge Center, which opened in February of last year, Director Charlotte Claiborne said during a presentation to the Metro Council. The center's respite care unit was also closed and combined into the center's other units, Claiborne said.
"We are not closing," Claiborne said. "We are still providing the same crisis services that we have always provided since the doors opened."
The crisis stabilization center — the first of its kind in Louisiana when it opened — receives roughly $6.5 million annually from a property tax approved by voters in the parish in 2018. That money is used to to pay for the care of uninsured residents of East Baton Rouge Parish.
The center's provider, Arizona-based RI International, has been bleeding millions of dollars from a lack of reimbursements from the Louisiana Department of Health for care provided to patients with Medicaid, which led to the recent "rightsizing," Claiborne said. RI International, a nonprofit, has no plans to separate from the Bridge Center, said Paul Galdys, deputy CEO of the company.
Problems with reimbursement for Medicaid patients began at the time of the Bridge Center's opening because crisis services were not covered for Medicaid members in Louisiana at the time. LDH finalized a service design for these members in March of this year, but prior to that, those services were not covered by Medicaid and LDH did not have an agreement in place to reimburse for those services, according to a statement from LDH.
The rate for LDH's reimbursement is also too low for RI International to fully fund the care it was providing, and the center did not have access to a database to determine Medicaid membership prior to gaining access on Wednesday, which has led to further losses, Claiborne said.
Claiborne attributed the issues with the state to growing pains as a first-of-its-kind center in Louisiana.
“We’re paving the way for crisis care in this state so everyone can receive it going forward," Claiborne said. "If we keep having to keep crossing obstacles … to do that, then that’s what we’re going to do."
The 24,000-square-foot facility, across from Baton Rouge General Mid City, accepts anyone struggling with addiction or in need of psychiatric care who presents at the center. The center has admitted 4,163 people since opening last year, according to Claiborne's report.
While the facility is still able to provide the same level of care, Claiborne says, the Bridge Center will be returned to its original size once issues with Medicaid reimbursement are resolved, although she's unsure when that will happen. Administrators with the center met with LDH on Tuesday, and a followup meeting is planned for next week, Claiborne said.
Metro Council members still voiced frustration with the developments, questioning if the $6.5 million in property taxes could have been sent elsewhere to provide the same care.
Councilwoman Jennifer Racca questioned the explanations from Bridge Center officials, arguing that the problems should have been addressed earlier.
"The fact that we have this facility and we’re this far in and we don’t have that basic reimbursement information that is so easily obtainable is absolutely a red flag to me," Racca said.
Councilwoman Chauna Banks said she questioned the wisdom of funding a standalone center at the time of its inception in 2018. The $6.5 million would be better used by Capital Area Human Services, which has provided recovery and mental health services in the Baton Rouge area for decades, Banks said.
"You don’t start a mental health program … with underserved members and not have your Medicaid and Medicare papers together," Banks said. "That’s crazy. That’s probably a third of the income you’re shooing away into the wind."