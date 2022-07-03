Three people have been arrested in a shooting Saturday in Denham Springs that investigators believe started as a drug transaction that turned into a robbery and fight, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The person who was shot was injured in his torso and arm, and remains in the hospital in stable condition, Sheriff Jason Ard said in a Facebook post Sunday.
Detectives believe that four people — two from Denham Springs, one from Baton Rouge and one from Ponchatoula — met around 3 p.m. Saturday at a convenience store in the 23000 block of La. 16 in Denham Springs for a drug transaction.
"Once there, it’s believed the exchange turned to a robbery," Ard said. "A verbal fight turned physical. At some point, the parties began to quickly leave the scene and one fired off two rounds."
Working with law enforcement agencies in neighboring parishes, Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies were able to locate all parties involved.
Booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center were:
- Christian York, 23, Denham Springs, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possession of cocaine. Bail was set at $185,000.
- Coby Fry, 23, Baton Rouge, illegal use of a weapon, attempted second-degree murder and possession of cocaine. Bail was set at $185,000.
- Daniel Valdez, 27, Denham Springs, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated battery and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Bail was set at $80,000.
Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call LPSO at (225) 686-2241, ext.1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.