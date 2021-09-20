Sheriffs' deputies booked a popular Louisiana rapper in Tangipahoa Parish as an accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection to a deadly altercation at a trail ride last August.
Tangipahoa Parish deputies booked Javorius Scott, known by his stage name JayDaYoungan, into the Tangipahoa Parish jail in Amite City last Thursday, sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Travis told The Advocate in an email.
The warrant stemmed from a deadly altercation at a trail ride in Northern Tangipahoa Parish more than a year ago that left one person dead and two more injured, Travis said.
The sheriff's spokesman did not immediately return a message seeking details about what role Scott, a Bogalusa resident, is alleged to have played in the killing.
Seven people were ultimately arrested for their roles in the August, 2020 shooting that police said stemmed from an altercation between two rival gangs, WAFB reported in April.
The shooting happened Aug. 8, 2020 around 7:30 p.m. on Vernon Town Road in Roseland, where a crowd of around 100 people was gathered and multiple gunmen opened fire, officials said at the time.
Zion Hutcherson, 21, was killed in the shooting, but officials believed she was not the target of the shooting, and was instead killed by a stray bullet.
Scott's bond was was set at $175,000, which he posted Monday, Travis said.
The rapper was arrested twice last year on unrelated domestic violence charges.
In February of 2020, Scott was arrested on charges of hitting a pregnant woman who had been hiding in an attic in Harris County, Texas, police said. Deputies in Cobb County, GA arrested him again last October on charges that he punched and grabbed a different woman.
He was also arrested on drug charges in May, 2019 in Gadsden County, Fla., The Miami Herald reported at the time.
JayDaYoungan is known for such singles as "23 Island", "Elimination" and "Opps," which together have amassed some 170 million streams on Spotify.