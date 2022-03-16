A man booked on two first-degree murder counts after police say he fatally shot his girlfriend and threw her still-alive toddler son off a bridge faces an additional charge of first-degree feticide after a coroner report revealed the woman was pregnant when she died.
Kaylen Johnson, 24, and her son Kaden Johnson, 2, were first reported missing March 11 after family members told authorities they hadn't heard from the mother for six days.
A search for the pair ended in tragedy Monday after Johnson's boyfriend, 20-year-old Brynnen Murphy, turned himself in to police and led them to the bodies, confessing to investigators that he shot Johnson multiple times in front of her toddler after an argument that took place inside her car march 5.
Law enforcement sources say that after shooting Johnson, Murphy put her body in a black trash bag and discarded it in a drainage ditch in the 8500 block of Burbank Drive.
From there, Murphy allegedly drove Johnson's Nissan Versa to Central Thruway, parking on the shoulder of an elevated, heavily wooded stretch of road over a bayou before taking the still-uninjured Kaden from the car and throwing him over the side of the overpass.
Murphy told investigators he could hear the boy crying from below the overpass as he drove away.
A report released Tuesday evening from the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office determined Johnson died from multiple gunshot wounds. A cause of death for the toddler is not yet official but is suspected to be hypothermia, Coroner William "Beau" Clark said.
Murphy was taken into custody Monday afternoon and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. A judge later ordered he be held without bond.