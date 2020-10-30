The coronavirus pandemic will make Halloween more scary this year, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others say trick-or-treating can be safe if certain precautions are followed.
Baton Rouge has set aside 6-8 p.m. Saturday for trick-or-treating; hours elsewhere may vary. Below are some guidelines on staying safe:
Giving candy:
Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters
Wash hands before handling treats
Give out treats outdoors, if possible
Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take
Wear a mask
--
Tricking or treating:
Wear a mask; perhaps make your cloth mask part of your costume
Don’t wear a costume mask over a cloth mask
Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you
Use hand sanitizer (60% or greater alcohol) after touching objects or other people.
Put down phones, carry a flashlight, don't trick-or-treat alone
Don't eat treats picked up along the route
--
Before digging into your loot:
An adult should check treats to make sure candy is still in its original, secure packaging
Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.
--
Consider alternatives to trick-or-treating:
Decorate and carve pumpkins
Decorate your home for Halloween
Walk from house-to-house, admiring Halloween decorations at a distance
Visit an orchard, forest, corn maze or pumpkin patch. Use hand sanitizer frequently
Hide Halloween treats for children in and around your house
Hold an outdoor costume parade or contest so everyone can show off their costumes.
Host an outdoor Halloween movie night with friends or neighbors or an indoor movie night with your household members.
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Louisiana attorney general's office; East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president's office.