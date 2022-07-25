A new Tigerland bridge over Bayou Fountain opened Monday, restoring easy access between the core of the LSU campus and an area of nightclubs and apartment complexes to the south.
Not that a months-long 2-mile detour deterred anyone anyway.
City-parish crews had closed the span last November and vowed to have the bridge replaced before the start of the 2022 football season. They hit their target for completion, but for much of the last eight months the bridge was never really closed to those willing to give it the ol' college try.
"They got creative finding ways around the detour," said Mark Armstrong, a spokesman for East Baton Rouge Parish. "But we really didn't want them in work zones."
A fundraiser to erect a pedestrian bridge around the construction site fell flat as day-old beer; Armstrong said last fall it was unlikely that the city-parish could win quick approval from regulators or Canadian National, which owns a railroad track in the area.
The failure left bar patrons and others to take their chances dodging fences, climbing pilings on the old span or leaping across gaps. In the first week after the bridge closure, several videos posted online showed people falling from the span or leaping off of it into the creek bed 10 feet below.
Eventually, as an unofficial solution, a concrete slab set out as a means to move equipment between either bank of the bayou doubled as a pedestrian bridge. Using it to reach the bars still required scaling an steep incline.
The old Bob Pettit Boulevard Bridge was 52 years old, and weakened supports put it along a high-priority replacement list along with spans on Congress Boulevard, Cal Road, Monterrey Boulevard and Moss Side Lane. To get around it, drivers were sent along Nicholson Drive, Brightside Drive and Alvin Dark Avenue to reach Tigerland.