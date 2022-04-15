The Capital Area Transit System employee at the center of a storm that enveloped the agency after his drug test leaked to the media is fighting back against any suggestion that he used illegal drugs.
John Cutrone, the system’s comptroller, has hired Baton Rouge employment attorney Jill Craft, who on Monday sent a letter to the agency accusing it of violating Cutrone’s rights and targeting him in an attempt to tarnish his reputation.
“This letter serves several purposes and aims to both set the record straight as to Mr. Cutrone’s innocence and to request documentation to ferret out the identity of the CATS individual or individuals who violated Mr. Cutrone’s rights,” Craft wrote in the letter, which was obtained by The Advocate.
CATS declined to comment, citing a policy to not comment on personnel matters. Kahli Cohran, president of the agency’s oversight board, also declined to comment on the letter, citing personnel matters.
When contacted, Craft admonished the system for allowing her letter to leak to the press.
“I can express … my grave concern that CATS has once again violated Mr. Cutrone’s right to privacy,” Craft said. “The fact that they disclosed this letter, which contains private information regarding Mr. Cutrone, is in the same bucket as the initial disclosure of the drug test … his medical condition and at least one of his medications.”
On March 23, WBRZ-TV published leaked drug test results it says show Cutrone tested positive for methamphetamine after taking a random drug test in January. The article ignited accusations from the system’s union that agency heads were selectively enforcing its "zero tolerance" drug policy.
The system’s CEO, Bill Deville, was stripped of his title and duties on Monday amid the controversy, although he has been allowed remain employed at the agency without any duties under a $190,000 contract that doesn't expire until September 2023.
Craft’s letter questioned elements of WBRZ’s reporting and CATS’ reaction to it.
CATS responded to the article with a statement noting Cutrone has denied taking any illegal drugs, and then went on to disclose that Cutrone is prescribed Adderall, a prescription drug that can cause a false positive for amphetamines.
Craft wrote that the disclosure by the system about Cutrone’s medication was “in violation of his rights.” While the statement did note Cutrone’s use of Adderall, Craft wrote that it omitted two other medications Cutrone is prescribed.
All three medications are known for creating false positives for amphetamines or methamphetamine, Craft wrote. Craft also pointed to correspondence between the agency and Cutrone’s treating physician, who said the positive test was likely due “to the fact he is on this medication.”
“The fact that human resources publicly disclosed that he was on one and not all three medications, not only violates his rights, but it really seems to me that they’re trying to create a situation that should never have existed,” Craft said.
Dr. Daniel Buffington, practice director of Clinical Pharmacology Services in Tampa Bay, said prescription drugs can cause the presence of amphetamines in a test, but there is only one legal drug in the U.S. that contains meth: Desoxyn. That drug is used to treat obesity and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Regardless, other details surrounding the collection and processing of the test outlined by Craft call Cutrone’s results into question, Buffington said.
Craft wrote that HR personnel who administered the test did not properly handle the sample. Additionally, the test was taken on Jan. 19 and immediately released to a lab courier, Craft wrote, but the sample was not received by the lab until 12 days later, on Jan. 31.
“Throw the entire test out,” Buffington said. “It should be 24 to 48 hours. … There’s no way to ensure the sample was viable, if it was even his.”
CATS’ statement also said that, under the bus system’s drug policy, Cutrone should never have been tested, a point Craft also asserted.
The Fourth Amendment provides that no person may be subject to an unreasonable search or seizure by the government. The Supreme Court has ruled that drug tests are considered a “search” within the meaning of the Fourth Amendment, and any public employer’s drug testing policy must satisfy the amendment's reasonableness standard.
The CATS drug policy allows for the random drug testing of employees only in “safety-sensitive” positions, such as a bus driver, which is a category that does not apply to Cutrone. Other employees may be tested if there is reasonable suspicion that they are abusing drugs or alcohol on the job, according to the policy.
Craft wrote that testing Cutrone violated federal law and CATS’ own drug policy. She also accused employees of the system’s human resources personnel of being hostile to Cutrone and specifically targeting him with the test.
“We understand the evidence shows the administration of the test was not ‘random’ and, instead, directly targeted Mr. Cutrone,” Craft wrote.
CATS' oversight board is currently reviewing the system's drug policy. A final report has not yet been made available to the board, Cohran texted Friday.
Craft asked CATS to tell her who accessed Cutrone's personnel and medical records, and asked that he be given the test again. She also said he would provide CATS management with his full medical history, along with access to his doctor.