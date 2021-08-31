A boil water advisory has been issued for the Gramercy area until further notice, the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office says.
The Sheriff's Office shared the advisory Tuesday one day after parish government said it was also issuing boil water advisories for its St. James No. 1 and St. James No. 2 systems.
The parish said Monday the system lost pressure due to damage from Hurricane Ida.
Under an advisory, water must be disinfected before use, including for making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods.
The water has to be boiled for one minute in a clean container and the minute doesn't start until the water has a roiling boil, parish officials said.
Boil water advisories are typically lifted once sampling shows the water is safe to use, parish officials said.