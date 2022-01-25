LSU Associate Athletic Director Sharon Lewis is no longer working for the university while she continues to pursue multiple lawsuits against her longtime employer, alleging that superiors and co-workers retaliated against her and created a hostile work environment.

Lewis, who handled football recruiting and alumni relations for over a decade, filed the lawsuits against LSU last spring and became a well-known figure in the process. Lewis said both in interviews and court filings last year that she became persona non grata after reporting that female student workers under her supervision had been sexually harassed by former football coach Les Miles.

A federal judge last month rejected Lewis' claims in court that LSU officials engaged in conspiracy and violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, known as RICO. But other aspects of her federal lawsuit — and a second in state court — have yet to be resolved.

Lewis' lawyers announced Tuesday that she no longer had her job at LSU, and described her departure as a "wrongful termination." A statement from attorneys Larry English, Bridgett Brown and Tammye Brown said that LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward terminated Lewis "without cause" on Jan. 5.

"The wrongful termination of Sharon Lewis by LSU is a continuation of the retaliation she has endured for reporting violations of Title IX and State Law by LSU coaches and athletic officials," Lewis' attorneys said in the statement, referencing federal Title IX laws that prohibit institutions from discriminating based on gender.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said Tuesday that he could not comment on specific personnel actions, but that the LSU Athletic Department has had 40 personnel changes within the last month, including reassignments and departures.

Lewis' departure from LSU comes at a time that several high-profile employees connected to the football program have lost their jobs, as LSU's new football coach, Brian Kelly, assembles his staff.

But Lewis' lawyers said the decision to fire her is another violation of Title IX, along with worker protections that include the state's whistleblower statute and U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission guidelines.

Lewis is a former LSU athlete herself who competed on the national championship-winning LSU women’s track team while she was in college. She started working for the LSU football program in 2002 and was promoted multiple times since then.

Lewis' attorneys pointed to a report LSU commissioned last year from the law firm Husch Blackwell, which noted Lewis' reports of sexual misconduct within the Athletic Department. The report also described failures from other LSU employees in reporting misconduct, including Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry and Senior Associate Athletic Director Miriam Segar. Both were briefly suspended from LSU after the report's release.

"Segar and Ausberry remain employed at LSU under the protection of Woodward, while Ms. Lewis has been terminated without cause," Lewis' legal team said. "There can be no clearer statement of the values of Scott Woodward and LSU’s Board Of Supervisors."

In federal court, Lewis’ attorneys recently asked U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan to alter her ruling that Lewis’ RICO claims against LSU employees cannot move forward. Morgan disagreed, writing in a Jan. 19 order that some of Lewis’ RICO claims were time-barred and that she had not presented enough evidence on others.

“The Court has not determined that [Lewis] alleged sufficient facts to state a civil RICO claim against any named defendant,” Morgan’s order reads.

Attorneys for LSU and Lewis both recently submitted court filings about their plans to conduct discovery in the case and their intentions to keep certain information — such as the identities of the students who accused Miles of harassment — confidential. Attorneys for Miles also filed a motion Jan. 24 for sanctions against Lewis’ attorneys, arguing that they failed to “conduct a reasonable prefiling investigation of the law and facts before asserting unsupported and unfounded Title IX and Civil RICO claims against Miles.”

Morgan has not ruled yet on those issues.

In state court, Lewis has moved to recuse Baton Rouge District Court Judge Timothy Kelley from her case, citing Kelley’s disclosure of a longtime friendship with a partner at the Taylor Porter law firm. Taylor Porter was a defendant in the case, but no longer is. A retired judge will hear arguments next month on whether to recuse Kelley.