John and Jan Intres were getting ready to watch a TV show in bed Monday evening when they heard gurgling water creeping up outside their home.

"I said, 'Oh my, that's a familiar sound' and it was already up past the trees," said Jan Intres, a 73-year-old retiree. "It came up in 15 or 20 minutes."

Within an hour, the knee-deep water outside began seeping into their home on Buckingham Avenue, just off Old Hammond Highway.

Though the water receded a few hours before daybreak, the area is once again dealing with the familiar frustration and heartache of their homes flooding again.

Most of the houses in the area were not spared by the 2016 summer floods, which saw some of them take on 6 feet of water that August. Many of them had finally just rebuilt, but even some of the Inres’ neighbors were still living in trailers outside their homes nearly five years later.

Parts of the Baton Rouge area were socked with a deluge of up to 13 inches of rain overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning. In East Baton Rouge Parish alone, fire officials said they responded to some 250 people in need of rescue from high waters and nearly three-dozen were brought to the airport for temporary refuge.

By mid-morning, vehicles that stalled in the rising waters sat dead on Buckingham Avenue. Debris and trash laid in yards, and a box of family photos was strewn across the street and residents’ lawns.

The area also sits between two canals that neighbors say are infrequently cleared of clogging debris, adding to their frustrations.

“It’s a mess and it will continue to continue to be a mess,” Jan Intres said. “There’s not a whole lot they can do. They can’t raise the whole city.”

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

14 vs. 25 inches: Baton Rouge flooding, while bad, not expected to reach 2016 flood levels The heavy flooding in parts of Baton Rouge and surrounding areas overnight Monday bore an eerie resemblance to the historic flooding in August…

Other residents told The Advocate that they feel the government should buy out their houses if the area keeps flooding. In the meantime, the cost of home and flood insurance has become increasingly expensive, they said.

When Walter Howard started seeing water enter his house Monday night, he began putting appliances and furniture he replaced in 2016 onto blocks and higher ground. He was able to leave for a relative’s home just in time before the water in the street rose too high.

“It came up fast,” said Howard, 58.

For Shirley and George Doyle, both 86, leaving their home of more than 50 years wasn’t an option, even as around 3 inches of water gushed inside.

They bought their home when it was built on Buckingham Avenue and have had few issues with high water until 2016. Since then, they’ve watched water frequently pool in the the streets anytime there's a heavy downpour.

Luckily, The Doyles’ family and friends flocked to their house on Tuesday to move furniture so they can help tear out the carpets and dry out the floor.

“I have wonderful, wonderful children,” Shirley Doyle said, speaking through tears while recalling how her family filled their home with furniture in 2016 and helped her and her husband return home within a few months. “I’m so thankful.”