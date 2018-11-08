The parent organization of Pi Beta Phi confirmed Thursday that it has halted activities at their chapter house at LSU after receiving information alleging events at the sorority that “may have constituted hazing.”
Christian Wargo, communications director for Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women, which is based in Missouri, said in a statement that they “believe no one was physically harmed and no alcohol was involved.”
“Pi Beta Phi immediately informed university officials and began an investigation,” he said.
Pi Beta Phi reported the allegations to local law enforcement and the chapter is cooperating with both local and national headquarters to address the reports, Wargo said.
Ernie Ballard, a spokesman for LSU, said the university "is also entering their investigative process."
This latest decision marks the third time this semester that national headquarters have stepped in to investigate Greek Life conduct violations at LSU.
Pi Kappa Phi and Delta Chi fraternities received interim suspensions from both their national chapters and the university earlier in the academic year following reports of misconduct.
LSU has cracked down on Greek Life student conduct violations since the hazing-related death of LSU freshman Maxwell Gruver in 2017.