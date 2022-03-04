A week after LSU students gathered on campus to protest Russia's attack on Ukraine, the school's Ukrainian community held a seminar to discuss the ongoing conflict.
Organizer Daria Antonovskaya, an LSU freshman and Ukrainian international student, explained that the purpose of the event, which was held at the university's cultural center, was to educate students about the humanitarian crisis and and to support other international students whose home countries also face military conflicts.
"First of all, it's a personal issue. I'm very concerned about my family, about my friends, about my people there," Antonovskaya said. "Ukraine is such a beautiful and peaceful place with absolutely amazing people, and I just want … (for people) to realize it's not just about protecting this little piece of land, it's also about protecting this society from a terrible catastrophe."
The seminar included talks by Dr. Daniel Tirone and Dr. Leonard Ray of LSU's political science department.
"This has been a very dramatic wake-up call for the European Union, and I think there's been a major change in mentality," said Ray, who specializes in European public policy and the institutions of the European Union. "The idea that a major, full-scale war between two European armies wasn't something that most of the European Union thought could or would happen."
For many of the university's non-Ukrainian international students, support for Ukraine is about more than just the ongoing conflict between the two countries.
Because his home country also borders Russia, Eldar Latif, a fourth-year international student from Kazakhstan, said the invasion raised serious concerns for him about what the future might hold for other neighboring nations.
"It was shocking. I never thought there was going to be an actual war," Latif said. "The first thing I was worried about was my own country ... politically, our country is in close relationship with Russia, so I was worried if we would get involved in the war."
In the meantime, Antonovskaya said she's been thrilled to see strong displays of support for Ukraine among LSU students and faculty.
"I appreciate the LSU community very much," she said. "They've all been very helpful and absolutely amazing."