Entergy has updated its timetable for when it can restore electric service to most of its customers in the Baton Rouge metro area.

Most areas should be restored by Tuesday, according to a chart released by the company Friday, and East Baton Rouge Parish itself to get restored Monday, two days earlier than the energy giant had said previously.

These estimates, though, are not set in stone.

"Please note that these estimates are subject to change as we complete our assessments and continue with restoration work in the affected areas," according to the announcement.

The restoration will take longer where damage is severe, and also if a home or business isn’t able to receive service.

Entergy said that Zachary should have service back by later that same day Friday, two days earlier the rest of the parish, as well East and West Feliciana parishes, which have few outages left.

The city of Gonzales and other "parts of Ascension Parish" as well as the city of Denham Springs should have power restored by Tuesday, but no timetable was given for the rest of Ascension and Livingston parishes.

Entergy says it has completed its initial damage assessments all the parishes in the Baton Rouge metro area. Damage assessments for hard hit St. James Parish are to be done by Saturday, but no timetable was offered for also hard hit Assumption and Tangipahoa parishes.

In a call Friday morning with reporters, Entergy Louisiana CEO Phillip May said residents in the hardest areas, which he described as those that were in the direct path of Ida, should expect to be out for weeks, though he did not indicate how many.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

"For many of those areas this will not be a repair, it will be a rebuild," May said.

Hurricane Ida hit the region Sunday and early Monday, knocking out power throughout southeastern Louisiana.

Baton Rouge area outages have fallen considerably over the past two days, to about 160,000 at noon Friday. East Baton Rouge was showing the most progress, followed by Ascension Parish. Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes, which have both seen little progress all week, were finally seeing some power being restored.

In an update to customers at Friday noon, Demco said the energy coop is making the most progress in the Juban, Watson and Walker areas, but Livingston, Frost and Holden areas will really hard hit and residents there will face "extended outages." In Ascension, the French Settlement area will be out another week to two weeks, and for the companies 600-plus customers in Tangipahoa, outages will continue for another three to four weeks.

Demco also said its crews are repairing the Olive Branch and Pride stations in East Feliciana Parish. In St. Helena Parish, there's solid progress in the Grangeville and Darlington areas, but some areas of Greensburg and Pine Grove areas will out for "several weeks."

After criticism of the accuracy of its outage maps, Entergy has acknowledged that they "temporarily show discrepancies" due to a "data error" that it's working to correct.

"In the interim, restoration updates are being provided in the red alert banner at the top of the map," said Brandon Scargli, an Entergy spokesman, noting that the updates will be twice a day.

Below you can follow live updates about Entergy's plan. Can't see the module below? Click here.