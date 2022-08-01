A Gonzales man died in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Ascension Parish, State Police said.
The incident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. as Chad Jones, 50, was traveling in a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro south on Roddy Road.
Jones, who had the green light, had entered the intersection of Roddy Road and La. 429 when he was struck by Jacquel Wade, 25, of Sorrento, who was driving west in a 2003 Toyota Camry and ran the red light, for reasons still under investigation, State Police said.
Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wade sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Although impairment is not suspected for either driver, a toxicology sample was obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis, State Police said.