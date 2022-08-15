State Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, is back home after being treated for Covid-19 at a New Orleans hospital for close to two weeks, his spokesperson said Monday.
White, 66, who is vaccinated against the virus, started showing symptoms immediately after he had spinal surgery and was transported by ambulance on Aug. 2 to Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, White's spokesman, Lionel Rainey III, said.
"He is expected to make a full recovery," Rainey said.
White made an unsuccessful run for East Baton Rouge mayor-president in 2016, losing to Democrat Sharon Weston Broome.
He also has served in the state House of Representatives.