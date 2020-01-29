Attorney and insurance consultant Jennifer Racca was re-appointed to the District 12 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council following the resignation blip by its former representative, forcing the council to revisit the decision.

On the second go-round, Racca received unanimous support, which was likely a move by the Metro Council to settle some questions residents brought up during Wednesday's special meeting on whether council needed six or seven votes to make the appointment.

Racca, a 39-year-old Republican, was appointed last week to replace former councilwoman Barbara Freiberg with six votes from the council's Republican majority.

But after it came to light Freiberg hadn't properly submitted her resignation letter to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office, thus making Racca's original appointment null and void, some people questioned why filling a vacancy on the Metro Council requires only six votes when passage of pretty much anything else requires seven — and sometimes more.

"We are asking the Council Administrator or Parish Attorney to provide some clarity," Cleve Dunn Jr. said during Wednesday's public hearing on the appointment.

Community activist Gary Chambers called the Metro Council "problematic" for not following its seven-vote standard and said the procedure the council adopted last year to fill vacancies is in direct conflict with the city-parish's Plan of Government.

Councilwoman Chauna Banks, who didn't attend Wednesday's meeting, previously made a similar point but added they may need to tweak the new procedure she championed because it does state a nominee must receive a “majority of votes of the remaining members of the council.”

On an 11-member body, that's six votes, Parish Attorney Andy Dotson later explained to council members.

Tania Nyman, who submitted her résumé for consideration, had tried to ask council to wait until its Feb. 12 meeting to make the appointment since they had until Feb. 17 to fill the seat.

She said waiting would give the council more time to vet each of the candidates who applied. Nyman also asserted the appointment should be made with more than 6 votes because District 12 is not a majority Republican district.

"When (Freiberg) was elected … she garnered quite a bit of bipartisan support," Nyman said. "It would be great to see whoever gets appointed has bipartisan support too."

District 12 includes Southdowns, Kenilworth, Valley Park, Concord Estates and Mayfair, among other neighborhoods. Sixty-nine percent of its 25,000 registered voters are white and 24% are black; 38% are Democrats, 34% are Republicans, and 28% listed other parties or no affiliation.

The council re-appointed Bacca with all 10 members present voting in favor of her as Freiberg's replacement.

The council also revisited several key votes Bacca had participated in after she was appointed at the last meeting to ensure all proper protocol was followed.

Racca, who will serve the remainder of Freiberg's term, which ends Dec. 31, has already indicated she intends to run for the seat during the upcoming municipal elections.

Freiberg resigned from the Metro Council after she was elected to the District 70 seat in the Louisiana House.