Party bikes are ready to roll in the capital city.
In a unanimous vote Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council paved the way for boozy bike tours by adopting rules governing their use.
The two couples spearheading the local Pedal Pub franchise received enthusiastic welcomes from city-parish leaders, who are already lining up future routes for the nascent business venture.
"I definitely want them in my district for special events," Councilwoman Chauna Banks said ahead of the Wednesday night vote.
Baton Rouge will be the first Louisiana city to welcome the Minnesota-based company.
The new ordinance adds commercial pedal carriage operations to the city code and goes into effect in 30 days, giving the party bike vendors time to file the paperwork needed to get routes approved by the parish TaxiCab Control Board.
It also creates rules for permitting, inspection and operating fees, as well as guidelines for how and when alcohol can be served on the pedal-bikes that can hold up to 17 people, including a driver.
Pedal Pub plans to charge passengers between $25 and $35 for two-hour rides on which they can bring food and alcohol.
The initial routes will be concentrated in and around downtown. But plans are already in the works to extend more to LSU and Southern University, primarily during football season.
"We plan to market to all age groups," co-owner Chandra Piert said. "The goal being to bring something fun and unique to the state's capital."
On the same day Baton Rouge welcomed the party bike business, leaders in Nashville, Tennessee, were trying to rein them in.
The Tennessean reported Wednesday that the city was trying to tighten up rules for entertainment vehicles like pedal taverns, party buses and trailers because they overwhelmed downtown, backed up traffic, posed safety hazards and caused too much noise.
In Louisiana's capital, leaders don't seem to think they'll run into those kinds of problems. But council members did make a point of asking party bike proprietors to work with the Downtown Development District to make sure the routes don't become a nuisance where people live.
"Be cognizant of when and where you operate," Councilman Rowdy Gaudet advised Piert. "Be flexible. (But) I'm excited about this."
Councilman Aaron Moak agreed: "It's gonna be a great enhancement to downtown."