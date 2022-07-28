The temporary moratorium on new developments in Livingston Parish ended quietly on Wednesday after weeks of heated debate and the passage of new rules intended to address problems like traffic and flooding in the rapidly growing parish.
Council members approved the moratorium on May 12, with the goal of pausing new construction so officials could pass new laws. The parish will now require developers to submit studies early in the planning process that show how their projects will affect traffic, drainage, fire protection and schools and restrict development on wetlands, among other changes.
Parish leaders said they were trying to strike a balance between keeping residents safe and maintaining economic growth.
Council member Garry "Frog" Talbert said in a statement that the new laws will allow consitutents "a greater voice" and "reduce the impact of development on existing residents."
"Overall it was a win for everyone, residents, developers and the parish as a whole," he said. "Now let's make sure the ordinances we have written and enacted as a council are implemented as we intended."
Residents regularly packed the room for council meetings over the new rules. The public comment period often devolved into a heated argument between constituents and council members.
At one memorable meeting proceedings were halted while a particularly rowdy attendee was removed.
Still, the council ended up letting the moratorium expire after 60 days without shortening or extending it. That's a sharp contrast with neighboring Ascension Parish, where a similar moratorium lasted almost a year, amid similarly fierce debates.
Parish President Layton Ricks said he "applauds" the council for their efficient work during the moratorium.
"I believe having the temporary, or 60-day moratorium in place allowed the Council time to get some very stringent ordinances in place," he said. "So, I feel like it accomplished it's goal. I am, however, glad to see it lifted and hopefully the Parish will continue to grow, but grow in a much more responsible way."
As the parish's population has boomed over the last decade, so has the arrival of massive neighborhoods and apartment complexes built to satisfy the influx of newcomers. The most rural residents in the parish fear their communities will be irrevocably altered if development continues unabated.
Ascension's longer moratorium has drawn fierce criticism from the development community and landowners, who argued it was causing a housing shortage and infringing on property rights.
While generally opposed to Livingston's shorter moratorium, organizations representing developers were not overtly critical. Instead, they supported a swift end to the moratorium and agreed with reasonable safeguards for "responsible growth."
The moratorium was well-received by residents who wanted tougher laws. But in the past few weeks, some have pushed for the council to put even stricter rules in place.
At one recent meeting, a resident sharply criticized the council for considering a motion to end the moratorium early. He accused them of trying to sneak the vote past after the most vocal constituents had left.