Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is scheduled to appear on MSNBC Thursday morning to promote economic development and raise the city-parish's national profile in a discussion about various local initiatives and amenities.
Broome's appearance on "MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle" is part of a week-long trip to New York the mayor is currently on with representatives from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Baton Rouge Area Foundation and The Water Institute of the Gulf.
The trip is part of BRAC's yearslong regional campaign to raise outside awareness about Baton Rouge through outreach to national media outlets that can help tell positive stories about the city in the hopes of attracting new business and business talent.
"We're basically doing PR for the region that will help everyone involved," said Kelly Bienn, BRAC's senior vice president of marketing.
Broome's segment is set to air at 8 a.m. CDT on MSNBC. Bienn said the mayor-president will likely discuss general economic development endeavors and accomplishments in the city-parish, initiatives and research taking place at The Water Institute and the slate of redevelopment projects on tap in Baton Rouge.
"She'll go into some of the initiative stuff Baton Rouge is doing that other places may not be doing," Bienn said.
Ruhle will likely highlight some of Broome's personal background and accomplishments also — like her being the city-parish's first black female mayor, Bienn said.