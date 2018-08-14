The Capital Area Transit System has proposed eliminating 145 underutilized bus stops as the agency tries to pivot and offer longer hours and and more frequent service along its most popular routes.

CATS staff presented their plan Tuesday evening in the first of three public meetings.

The stops slated for closure had only a few dozen riders during a month in the spring when officials performed a passenger count. Some stops never got any use, and a few entire routes had passenger counts in the single digits. Those riders would have to walk to a new bus stop or ride a different line should the proposal pass.

A full list of the routes and stops to be cut, altered or added is available at brcats.com/page/service-improvement-plan. The page includes maps of the current and proposed routes. CATS staff emphasized that the agency's footprint isn't shrinking, it's just re-allocating resources.

By closing low-use routes, CATS would be able to prioritize more popular bus lines, especially during rush hour, said Chief Operating Officer Rod Goldman. Right now, about 45 percent of routes have headways (the time between buses at a stop) of 30 minutes or less. If the plan is adopted, CATS estimates that number would jump to 85 percent, Goldman said.

Asked why those routes have been allowed to persist, Goldman responded that CATS tried to tinker and find a workable solution, but several lines just never panned out. CATS — which has been on a bus-buying tear — also needed to update its fleet before shifting its service model, CEO Bill Deville added. Both men also said they can't just change routes on a whim: The plan must go through public vetting and be approved by the Metro Council.

Only five residents attended Tuesday's meeting, but they posed pointed questions.

One woman in medical scrubs who declined to give her name asked what CATS plans to do to connect patients to local hospitals. She said she is especially concerned about pregnant women being able to make it to check-ups.

Goldman said CATS will be providing earlier, later and more frequent trips to Woman's Hospital and the medical district, though they do not currently have plans for increased service to the Ochsner Medical Center.

CATS Communications Director Amie McNaylor said the agency hasn't settled on expanded service hours for any routes. Public input will help guide those decisions, she added.

Metro councilwoman and former school board president Barbara Freiberg asked if CATS could help students who have atypical schedules because they spend part of their time at the new career academy on Ardenwood Drive. She didn't get a firm answer, but Deville said CATS is looking into what services may be possible.

Deville's administration has focused on building CATS on a hub-and-spoke model, with major connections near the former site of the Earl K. Long Hospital, somewhere downtown, the Cortana Mall and the medical district. Bus rapid transit lines will connect the hubs, with the first slated to roll down Plank Road about a year from now. The new transit design will reduce travel times, Deville said.

"I would say the buzz word is 'efficiency,'" Goldman said.

Two more public meetings will be held this week between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.:

Wednesday at the Downtown Development District at 247 Florida St.

Thursday at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center at 3535 Riley St.

