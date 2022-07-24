A man was shot and killed at the intersection of East Polk Street and Tennessee Street on Sunday afternoon, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Authorities said the shooting took place a block from University Terrace Elementary School and a few blocks north of LSU campus just before 3 p.m.
Police say the man died at the scene. No further details about his identity were immediately available.
Another victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries to his "lower extremities", according to officials.
An investigation is currently underway.