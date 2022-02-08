A Gonzales-area man threatened his neighbor with a gun and, after he was arrested and in the back of a patrol car, threatened to shoot an Ascension Parish sheriff's deputy.
Sheriff's deputies said Tuesday that Mark St. Ann, 45, had gotten in an altercation with his neighbor and threatened the neighbor while brandishing a gun.
St. Ann was "noticeably intoxicated," deputies added in a statement, and later admitted to owning a gun, though it wasn't on him when deputies arrived.
Sheriff's deputies couldn't say Tuesday what provoked the altercation.
St. Ann was arrested and booked early Sunday on counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons, threatening a public official and simple battery, deputies said.
St. Ann remained in Ascension Tuesday with bail of $230,000, deputies said.