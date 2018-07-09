GONZALES — Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa heads to trial Tuesday afternoon on bribery allegations and is expected to face testimony from his co-defendant, a longtime friend and political ally.
Gonzales businessman Olin Berthelot agreed Monday afternoon to testify against Matassa after more than a year of pretrial proceedings in which the men and their friends and family frequently presented a united front.
Assistant state Attorney General Jeff Traylor said Berthelot and his attorney reached the agreement shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday when prosecutors filed a formal notice of the deal, though he has not yet entered a plea.
Steven Moore, Berthelot’s defense attorney, could not reached for comment by deadline Monday.
Like Matassa, Berthelot stands accused of trying bribe Gonzales City Council candidate A. Wayne Lawson to drop out of the Nov. 8, 2016, election with the offer of a parish job and $1,200.
If convicted of the felony bribery charge, Matassa, a former Gonzales councilman and longtime parish administrator, would be forced to step down from office nearly 2½ years into his first term as president and could face up to two years in prison and a $2,000 fine.
Matassa and Berthelot, who was being tried separately, were indicted in March 2017 after Lawson worked with a local news website publisher and political critic of Matassa’s to secretly record Matassa and Berthelot allegedly making the bribe offer.
The alleged offer came in late July in the Gonzales office of one of Berthelot's loan companies shortly after Lawson had qualified to run in the City Council Division E race against incumbent Neal Bourque.
Lawson never accepted the alleged bribe but ran for office and lost to Bourque, 61 percent to 39 percent. But the recordings Lawson made were published on the internet in August 2016 by the website publisher, Wade Petite. A criminal investigation soon followed.
Petite and Lawson are among several witnesses subpoenaed to testify at the trial set for 1 p.m. before Judge Thomas Kliebert Jr. of the 23rd Judicial District Court. Matassa has waived his right to a jury and decided instead on a bench trial before Kliebert.
Lewis Unglesby, Matassa’s defense attorney, said Monday that Berthelot’s decision to testify will not prompt the defense to seek a delay in the case and asserted that Berthelot’s testimony should help the parish president’s cause.
“If Olin tells the truth, Kenny Matassa will be acquitted,” Unglesby said.
Matassa and Berthelot have pleaded not guilty to the charges and previously asserted they were offering Lawson, an old friend, a loan to fix his food truck trailer. They have also said the offer was unrelated to separate discussions on the recordings about Lawson’s desire to get a parish job and about his unexpected foray into city politics.
Traylor, the prosecutor, said he could not disclose what Berthelot’s testimony would be. But Traylor said that if Berthelot testifies truthfully, his felony bribery count would be reduced to a misdemeanor charge. Berthelot owns a string of licensed consumer loan companies in southeast Louisiana.
Berthelot is featured prominently in the recordings that Lawson made. Berthelot can be heard coordinating with Lawson to submit a finalized state withdrawal form for the City Council race and a parish job application when Lawson was also supposed to pick up the promised cash at Berthelot’s Gonzales loan office.
Berthelot’s testimony agreement comes the same day the Louisiana 1st Circuit Court of Appeal upheld a ruling from Kliebert allowing Matassa to introduce evidence of Lawson’s qualifications as a City Council candidate. Monday's ruling also apparently made prosecutors’ pending request for a delay in the trial moot.
Delay in Olin Berthelot trial granted; Ascension Parish election bribery cases hinge on 1st Circuit appeal
Matassa's election bribery count is tied specifically to bribing a "candidate" for office. Unglesby has argued in pre-trial papers that the charge can't be proved against Matassa because Lawson was never actually a qualified candidate. Questions were raised by Unglesby well after after the election on whether Lawson lived in the district. That issue was never brought up during the campaign.