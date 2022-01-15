More than 200 Republican activists and elected officials gathered indoors at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center Saturday for a state GOP meeting where Louis Gurvich, the embattled chairman of the party, won re-election, solidifying his grip on the party apparatus ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Republican State Central Committee, the sprawling elected body that comprises the infrastructure of the state GOP, voted 101-90 to re-elect Gurvich. He fended off challenge from party secretary Michael Bayham.

Faced with accusations of financial mismanagement and fostering a toxic workplace, Gurvich in his nominating speech said the past couple of weeks have been "unbelievably tough," comparing himself to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault ahead of his confirmation.

Hours before Saturday's vote, allegations emerged that Gurvich had yelled at and mistreated a staff member of the state GOP.

"I think I know what Justice Kavanaugh feels like," Gurvich said.

Louisiana GOP sees infighting, accusations of voter manipulation ahead of leadership elections The Republican Party of Louisiana faces infighting and accusations of vote manipulation tactics ahead of next year's party leadership elections.

Michael Bayham, the party secretary, described the party under Gurvich' leadership as disorganized, noting that there's been four executive directors in a four-year period. He was backed by businessman and GOP 2019 gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone and a string of state lawmakers, including state Rep. Lance Harris, who attempted to unseat Gurvich last year.

"Should we fight the future or should we fight for the future?" Bayham said.

Taking a stab at Rispone, Gurvich said he wouldn't let a "wealthy businessman wrest control" of the state party and downplayed Bayham's GOP bona fides, saying he consulted for Jay Dardenne, a Republican who serves as Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' chief budget architect.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Previewing his priorities as chairman, Gurvich endorsed closed-party primaries, and said the party is going to "fight tooth and nail against critical race theory." The academic concept, which posits that the United State's racist history persists in its institutions, has emerged as a popular punching bag for conservatives, who claim it's being taught in schools.

+3 More than 200 gather indoors for GOP meeting as party chair Louis Gurvich wins re-election More than 200 Republican activists and elected officials gathered inside a Baton Rouge church Saturday for a state GOP meeting where Louis Gur…

Much of the meeting focused on the party's dismal finances. The latest campaign finance report filed by the Republican Party of Louisiana on Jan. 10 shows $6,400 in the bank, though party treasurer Dexter Duhon said the party had raised $20,000 in recent weeks.

"We're broke folks. We're absolutely broke," one critic said, noting that the party's counterpart in Mississippi has a $1.4 million budget.

“No one wants to contribute to the party because it’s not run properly,” Rispone added.

Gurvich said the party’s financial problems preceded his election as chairman in 2018 and that the GOP had robust fundraising over the past two months. The party raised $28,000 from members Saturday.

Acknowledging his narrow victory, Gurvich, who will lead the party through the next election for governor, said the stakes are too great to let to party devolve into infighting.

"We are here to save a country, nothing less, make no mistake. Our enemies are powerful, they are a driven by a Marxists ideology," Gurvich said. "My promise is that I'm here for every one of you."