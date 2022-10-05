Work may have appear to have quieted down on the LSU lakes, but project managers say the project to clean them up is still on schedule.
The design team dredged up samples of the lake and is currently testing them. Design firm Sasaki will use the results of those tests to come up with a design for how to best dredge the lakes.
Mark Goodson, University Lakes project manager with the CSRS engineering firm, said that design will be complete by October 31st. The company can then search for a contractor to do the work.
"It depends when our permit gets approved, but we plan to have all construction contracting complete so that construction can begin in the winter of 2022/23," Goodson wrote.
In the meantime, track hoes and other equipment were then moved off the lakes.
The work is part of a multi-million-dollar campaign to both prevent flooding and beautify the lakes, which have filled up with silt. The work is intended to reduce algae buildup, create new wildlife habitat, and make more scenic places for cyclists and pedestrians.
The project received a financial boost back in August in the form of $15 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency designated towards the improvement of University Lakes.
Much of the funds were designated for two spots along Corporation Canal, which runs from downtown Baton Rouge through the LSU campus, to ease its flow into Bayou Duplantier near University Lake and keep water out of homes and businesses near McKinley High School after heavy rain.
Though the money from FEMA won't accelerate the project, it will be used toward additional funding that would need to be secured to continue the project next year.