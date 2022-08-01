For most of the past decade, crews from Baton Rouge Green have canvassed city streets and parish roads and, one-by-one, counted trees. It turns out the common crape myrtle is pretty common after all.
While the nonprofit group was formed 35 years ago to be a steward of the city-parish's trees, it was just eight years ago that it started an inventory program to simply count and identify trees in public spaces.
As of last week, they had counted 63,000, and fully a third of them are listed in an online database as "common crapemyrtle" — 2,543 large, 2,873 small and 17,028 medium.
"By the end of the year, over 70,000 trees will have been inventoried a single time," said Christopher Cooper, program manager with Baton Rouge Green. "We inventory 10,000 additional trees every year."
Three or four days a week, a crew of employees with the organization goes out to gather information on the trees. The group has a professional services contract with the city-parish worth approximately $50,000 annually. The data on each tree goes out of date after five years and need to be updated; for instance, the tree could have been removed since it was added to the database, Cooper said.
Cooper and his colleague Preston Brooks, agroforestry coordinator with Baton Rouge Green, often aided by a student intern — this summer it's LSU student Steven Forrest — spend much of the week cataloguing the diameter and height of the city's public trees, identifying their species and describing any possible difficulties like close power lines or buildings.
"There's a lot of information provided," said Bart Sutton, the city arborist for Baton Rouge. "We know what trees we have and if there are some concerns, and we can use this information to keep track of those things."
"It's a great way to take care of our resources and take care of our trees," Sutton said.
The database also shows where the city's tree canopies are and can help determine places that could benefit by planting tree canopies.
"We know where there isn't healthy tree canopy and can find out why," Cooper said. "We try to communicate to the public at every level of power how important trees are to our daily lives."
In addition to helping with storm water mitigation and naturally fighting climate change by pulling carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere through the photosynthesis process, a tree literally cools things down.
"One live oak on a corner helps cool that spot 20 degrees or more," Cooper said.
That's another benefit of the photosynthesis process, said Justin Lemoine, Baton Rouge Green's board president, who's also executive director of the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area.
"During the photosynthesis process, when it takes in carbon dioxide, it gives off oxygen and also water vapor from its leaves," Lemoine said. "You instantly feel cooler and more comfortable" under a shade tree.
The tree inventory that Baton Rouge Green is building "helps arm the city and helps arm the designer to take into account the trees," Lemoine said.
In addition to the inventory of the public trees, Baton Rouge Green — through grants, corporate sponsorships, donations and memberships — plants trees, more than 4,000 so far, along interstates and major corridors; partners with other groups to sell and give away trees; and helps plant community orchards.
"Everybody needs to plant a tree," Cooper said.