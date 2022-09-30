East Baton Rouge's recently created stormwater utility district has lofty goals, but before it can reduce flooding and help the city-parish avoid federal penalties for repeated violations of the Clean Water Act, the Metro Council must find a dedicated funding source for it.
That's where property owners come in.
Council members this month created the utility district to streamline its response to complaints that the area's stormwater runoff often carries pollutants to local bodies of water. The district is the first of its kind in Louisiana, but one of thousands across the U.S.
City-parish leadership says that a unified solution to the area’s flooding and litter woes, in this case a last-ditch attempt to avoid a federal consent decree on the parish’s stormwater system, will require a parishwide fee tied, essentially, to how much concrete or asphalt is on a piece of land.
What is a stormwater utility district?
When the Metro Council declared stormwater a public utility on Sept. 14, the management of stormwater was put on par with other public services like water, gas and garbage collection.
“A utility is a basic service. It’s something we all depend on, something we all need,” city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said. “It’s similar to your sewage system which is a public utility we all need.”
Millions of dollars in federal funds have been spent over the last year to catch the parish up on a massive backlog of drainage maintenance requests, something the city-parish says will help streets drain faster and mitigate flooding.
Now, the city-parish wants to raise dedicated funds through the utility district to perform preventive maintenance that will prevent the stormwater system from backsliding once the federal funding runs out, Armstrong said.
The Louisiana Legislature passed a bill during this year’s session that allows municipalities to charge utility fees that fund stormwater management programs for litter abatement and flood prevention.
By declaring stormwater a public utility, the city-parish created a vehicle to implement a fee.
The utility district is tied to the city-parish’s stormwater division within the Department of Environmental Services, which was created last year when the council approved $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to fund the division for 2022. The division is made up of administrative roles, engineering, maintenance and a regulatory branch. More than $10 million of the division’s budget goes to various projects such as improvements to the stormwater management system, canal repairs and pipe cleaning, according to the city-parish budget.
Before creating Florida’s first stormwater utility district in 1986, Tallahassee operated drainage maintenance programs similar to that currently seen in Baton Rouge, said Jodie Cahoon, Tallahassee’s manager of stormwater management.
With high annual rainfall totals and a topography that makes stormwater management difficult, the utility and a user-based fee were seen as a way to raise funds for desperately needed drainage maintenance, Cahoon said.
“This is a lot different than our old drainage maintenance programs,” Cahoon said. “A stormwater management program funded through the stormwater utility is a lot more comprehensive program.”
Along with maintenance, Tallahassee uses its utility fee to perform regular street sweeping, monitor water quality and capture litter and pollutants before they end up in local waterways, Cahoon said.
How much will EBR charge?
The city-parish hopes to raise about $40 million annually for stormwater management, officials said last fall when first discussing the possibility of stormwater as a public utility.
The Metro Council approved a $200,000 utility development study by Black & Veatch Management Consulting last fall that will include proposals for the fee and cost estimates for operating the stormwater division. That study is already before Metro Council members and will be presented to the public in the coming days, Armstrong said.
The fee itself is expected to be considered by the council during their Oct. 26 meeting.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s administration will propose the fee be set at $1.36 per 500 square feet of "impermeable surface" on a property per month, Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman said. The fee will appear on residents’ tax statement at the end of every year, she added.
Impermeable surfaces are an area where water can’t absorb into the ground like buildings and pavement.
For a property with 2,000 square feet of impermeable surfaces, a resident would pay $5.44 a month and see $65.12 added to their tax statement at the end of the year if the fee is approved at that rate.
“This is the dedicated revenue that we’re creating for the single purpose of drainage maintenance and stormwater runoff quality,” Armstrong said. “It’s about making this a priority because the citizens have been asking us to make this a priority and this is an option that allows us to control our own destiny.”
If Metro Council fails to approve a fee and Baton Rouge’s stormwater system is forced into a consent decree, a fee will still likely be imposed on the parish by the federal government. Baton Rouge’s sewage system has been under a consent decree for decades, and the federal government required the creation of a sewer utility fee that has increased every year by 4% since 2004 to fund billions of dollars in upgrades to the system.
Nationwide, the average monthly single-family residential stormwater fee was $6.01 in 2021, according to an annual survey from Western Kentucky University.
Tallahassee is able to raise about $20 million annually through stormwater utility fee that averages around $8.35 a month, Cahoon said.
How common are stormwater utility districts?
Only four states in the U.S. don’t contain a municipality with a stormwater utility district — Alabama, Louisiana, New Hampshire and Wyoming.
Western Kentucky University’s annual survey found 2,057 stormwater utility districts throughout the country in 2021, and the study’s authors estimate there could be hundreds more that weren’t accounted for by the survey.
Since Tallahassee became Florida’s first stormwater utility district three dozen years ago, 211 more have been established in the state, according to the survey.
The funding has allowed Tallahassee to clean up local bodies of water and avoid the same conflicts with state and federal regulators that Baton Rouge is struggling with, Cahoon said.
“The (Florida) Department of Environmental Protection has kind of held us out as the poster child for being able to do wonderful things,” Cahoon said.
Cahoon said he sees the funding for stormwater management across Florida as a boost for tourism and quality of life in a state where water is everywhere.
“There’s a huge tourism industry here in Florida and our water is one of the big attractive things,” Cahoonsaid. “We’re a water-rich state, so having that be clean is very important to our economy and our quality of life.”