Thirty years ago, Mike Bradley's life changed when he got a corneal transplant that saved his vision.
This year, he won a gold medal in the 100-meter dash for Team Louisiana in the Transplant Games of America in San Diego, an event that celebrates the good that organ donations can do.
"This community here is life changing," Bradly, a 52,-year-old from Gonzales said from San Diego last week. "I've met the most amazing people with some of the most amazing stories."
The Transplant Games of America have been held every two years, in a different location, since they were established in 1990 to bring together transplant recipients, donor families, living donors, those on a transplant waiting list and supporters for a week of medaling events — more than 60 in different age divisions — and special events for everyone.
"The games recognize the medical miracles that organ, eye and tissue donations are," said William "Bill" Ryan, president and chief executive officer of the Transplant Life Foundation.
The games, held this year from July 29 to Aug. 3, also encourage people who have not thought of being an organ donor to consider doing so, he said.
"The harsh reality is that the number of organ donors has stayed static, as the medical field of transplants has grown," said Ryan.
"It's an amazing event, very emotional," he said.
Ryan describes himself as a "donor dad."
"I lost two daughters," he said. "Both were donor candidates."
More than 20 people represented Louisiana at this year's games, held July 29 to Aug. 3. In addition Bradley's medal, the team took home gold in ballroom dancing, several other running events, poker, table tennis and cornhole, and multiple bronze and silver medals in other events.
The path to the games
Mike Bradley said it wasn't until his high school years at Harrison Central High in Gulfport, Mississippi that he realized how bad his vision was.
He was playing baseball.
"A guy hit the baseball and after that, I didn't see the ball until it zoomed past my face," Bradley said.
"I stuck with football after that," he said.
Though he was recruited to go into college football, Bradley joined the Marines after graduating high school, where he had been in the ROTC program for three years.
It was at boot camp on Parris Island, South Carolina, where drill instructors noticed he had issues with his vision, Bradley said.
A medical center he was sent to confirmed the vision issue but couldn't diagnose it, Bradley said.
"I received an honorable, medical discharge from the Marine Corps," he said.
From there, Bradley went to play football at Livingston University, later named the University of West Alabama. But his vision problems intruded again.
Thanks to an administrator in student affairs, Bradley was sent to the University of Birmingham Medical Center, and it was there that he learned he had a progressive eye disease called keratoconus that distorts the shape of the cornea and severely reduces vision.
"I had to make a choice: get a corneal transplant right then or play football and not be able to get a transplant later," Bradley said.
The condition of his left cornea was deteriorating too quickly for much delay, he said. He chose the transplant.
"I had the surgery in Birmingham and it absolutely changed my life," Bradley said.
At age 22, he went from being legally blind to having 20/20 vision.
"It was life-saving, in my opinion," he said. "It changed everything."
He received a corneal transplant for his right eye in 2012.
Four months ago, Bradley, who owns and operates The Physique Doctor, which offers personal and small group fitness training, was talking with a client who asked him about the striking blue color of his eyes.
He told the client about his transplant experience — and the client told him about the Transplant Games of America.
At the games, he said he met "Great people who experienced extreme pain and gave life to others, despite that."
Bradley has since learned about the World Transplant Games, established in 1987, that will be held in Perth, Australia next year.
"I'll look into how to qualify," he said, "and maybe in April next year I'll be in Australia."