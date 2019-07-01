SORRENTO — A Baton Rouge man was killed early Monday after his car went off I-10 in Ascension Parish, hit a concrete beam and burst into flames, Louisiana State Police reported.
Donald Bozeman, 60, went off Interstate 10 westbound near Airline Highway shortly before 3:30 a.m. for reasons that remain under investigation, troopers said in a statement.
After leaving the highway in the area outside Sorrento, the 2013 Toyota Camry that Bozeman was driving hit the large beam supporting an overpass across I-10 and became engulfed in flames, troopers said.
Due to the fire, troopers were not able to say immediately on Monday if Bozeman was wearing his seat belt but he suffered fatal injuries in the crash.
Troopers said they don't know yet whether Bozeman's driving was impaired by alcohol or drug use but expect the parish Coroner's Office to complete an autopsy and toxicology report.