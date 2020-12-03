Public safety and police pay were the topics that reverberated the loudest during the final debate Thursday night between Democratic incumbent Sharon Weston Broome and former state representative Steve Carter.

Carter, a Republican, accused Broome of having a "hands-off" approach when it comes to policing, which he asserted has weakened morale within the Baton Rouge Police Department and contributed to the recent spikes in the city's crime rate for the last four years.

And Broome vehemently denied those claims, citing off a laundry list of initiatives and actions she took during her first term, which included outfitting police officers with body cameras, funding the purchase of new equipment, and proposing a 3% pay bump for the city's police officers.

"The mayor has been in office four years, and now all of a sudden we're thinking about getting police officers raises," Carter said during the live debate, held and broadcast on WAFB-TV Thursday night. "Why wasn't some of that activity done in her second or third year? Right now, I think morale is so bad because they're not getting the support they need."

Broome fired back that implementing pay increases, which she included in her 2021 budget proposal, isn't something her administration could just snap their fingers and make happen.

"We started by looking at efficiencies within the Baton Rouge Police Department, that took six months. We also did a police pay study," she retorted. "Once we established efficiencies, we were able to identify funding and give them raises. And the most important thing is, we did it without having to raise taxes."

Policing seemed to seep its way into multiple responses to the questions both candidates were asked during the debate, which included their respective positions on things like the proposed city of St. George, the coronavirus pandemic and the city-parish's traffic woes.

Both candidates have taken off the proverbial gloves in the final days leading up to Saturday's runoff, trading barbs and criticizing each another's political track records in TV ads and public appearances.

During their first one-on-one debate Monday, Broome called out Carter for not being able to win approval for an increase in the gas tax while in the state Legislature. In response, Carter accused Broome of deepening the city-parish's racial divide through her legal challenge against the proposed city of St. George and blasted her for not doing enough to address the city-parish's rising homicide rate this year, which Broome has attributed to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

And when Broome announced Wednesday that her administration plans to break ground soon on a batch of projects included in her $1 billion voter-approved roads improvement program, Carter fired back that she was moving too slowly to truly address the city-parish traffic woes.

Carter has a lot of ground to make up heading into Saturday's runoff. Broome pulled in 48% of the vote in last month's primaries, just shy of what she needed to avoid a runoff. And Carter, who was in a crowded field of other Republican opponents in the primary, got 20% of the votes.

He has since picked up endorsements from nearly all his former Republican opponents, as well as cash donations from some of the state's GOP heavy-hitters, like Lane Grisby.

Carter Thursday night needled Broome over the recent spikes in crime—primarily Baton Rouge's homicide rate.

An unofficial count kept by The Advocate shows that Baton Rouge has had more than 100 killings this year and is on pace to break the record. Broome has asserted the pandemic has contributed to an increase in certain violent crimes and that city-parish's crime rates were trending downward before that.

"I'm not going to say it's because of COVID. We have a problem; we're understaffed," Carter said. "Four of the worst years for murder have happened under her watch. East Baton Rouge is on a four-year losing streak. If (the parish) were a football team, a four-year losing streak like this gets the coach fired."

Broome countered that an independent management firm that recently studied the city's police department claimed the police force is adequately staffed for a city Baton Rouge's size. She also said recent crime-fighting initiatives being implemented through federal funding will address the spike in crime.

"Crime is a complex issue, and part of the complexity this year was couched into a pandemic," she said. "We've invested $27 million in improving public safety. I believe we're moving in the right direction."