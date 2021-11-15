After a deer was hit by a car on Essen Lane and bee-lined through the front door of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge Monday afternoon, it was euthanized at Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, the department said.
State veternarian Jim LaCour said drivers saw the animal on a median on Essen Lane with blood coming from its mouth, leading LaCour to believe it was hit by a car before bolting into the hospital.
The 4-year-old animal ran in through the main entrance, up an escalator that leads down to the first floor and smacked into a second-floor wall, hospital spokesman Ryan Cross said.
Cross said law enforcement and several hospital staff held the deer still and kept it quiet near the top of the escalators.
Officials with Wildlife and Fisheries anesthetized the doe in the hospital, lugged the limp animal onto a gurney and drove it to headquarters to assess its injuries.
LaCour said the deer had several internal injuries and cracked sinuses, either from a vehicle's impact or the force of running into the hospital wall. He determined it would not recover and euthanized it.
"While most unusual in any busy regional medical center, we assume the deer may have wandered in from nearby Wards Creek," Cross said.
No one was injured, and patient care was not interrupted, Cross added.