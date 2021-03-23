A current draft of proposed changes to an ordinance regulating liquor sales in East Baton Rouge Parish would prohibit drag queens and male impersonators from serving alcohol and/or being exotic dancers at any liquor retailor.

Councilman Cleve Dunn, Jr., one of the sponsors of the proposed legislation up for discussion at Wednesday's Metro Council meeting, says the provision will be deleted before council's consideration of any changes.

"That was an oversight of the Parish Attorney's Office, who basically copied and pasted provisions from the state law," Dunn said Tuesday. "I'm in no way, shape or form in support of discrimination."

Dunn said the oversight will likely lead to the council deferring the item to ensure there are no other unintended stipulations in the sweeping set of changes he and Councilman Aaron Moak spent the last month toiling over.

Curbside service, at-home delivery of alcohol in Baton Rouge might last after coronavirus The relaxed restrictions that helped local bars and restaurants stay open during the coronavirus pandemic could stick around indefinitely.

The proposed amendments are aimed at keeping relaxed restrictions like curbside service and at-home delivery in place for bars and restaurants even after the coronavirus pandemic ends and restrictions around social gatherings are lifted.

Prohibiting "any male impersonating a female" or "female impersonating a male" from getting hired as exotic dancers and/or bartenders was never part of his intent, Dunn said.

"It's been a running document but we did not discuss that portion and no one brought it to my attention," he said. "It will be updated."

The Metro Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the proposed changes.