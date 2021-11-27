The Bob Pettit Boulevard Bridge, a major link between Tigerland and the LSU campus, will close Monday and remain shut down for months as the city-parish replaces the aging Bayou Fountain crossing. Discussions to build a temporary pedestrian bridge have gone nowhere.
The project, set for completion in mid-2022, cuts off one of only two access points to the neighborhood and bar district frequented by LSU students. Tigerland residents and bar owners expect the situation to be anything but smooth sailing.
“It’s certainly going to be negative in the short term,” said Marc Fraioli, owner of Fred’s Bar and Grill. “In the long term, hopefully it will help. That bridge has always had problems.”
City-parish officials have been hoping to replace the 52-year-old bridge for months because it’s outdated and has become a safety concern, city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said. It is among several spans targeted for replacement in the city-parish, including bridges along Congress Boulevard, Cal Road, Monterrey Boulevard, Moss Side Lane and others.
“Our No. 1 one priority is driver safety, and that bridge is no longer safe to use,” Armstrong said.
But the aging bridge is the closest access point from LSU’s campus to the bar district.
During the closure, drivers will have to enter the area from Brightside Drive and take Alvin Dark Avenue through the neighborhood.
“We’re basically at the end of a one-mile dead end coming from Brightside,” Fraioli said. “If it’s a busy night and there’s one lane coming to Tigerland down Brightside, I could foresee it being a parking lot of cars dropping people off and picking them up.”
Pedestrians will be entirely unable to cross Bayou Fountain because there likely won’t be a temporary pedestrian bridge installed during replacement, further worsening traffic or tempting bar patrons to find an alternate route.
“I know age-appropriate behavior, and I'm not condoning it, but I can see people trying to find the quickest way over,” Fraioli said. “I just worry about somebody getting hurt climbing a fence …. I just imagine people would try to find a way across.”
Issues with permitting and funding stalled talks between the city-parish and Fraioli over the installation of a pedestrian bridge. Fraioli said he hasn’t given up on the idea, but Armstrong said installing one would further delay the project.
“We can’t delay this — this is a safety issue,” Armstrong said.
Fraioli expects some impacts to his business because of the bridge replacement just as the financial impacts of the pandemic have alleviated. But the city-parish’s decision to delay the beginning of construction from the summer to the end of football season has improved the situation, Fraioli said.
“They have to take care of the infrastructure for the city. Sometimes you have to take a step back to take a step forward,” Fraioli said. “We needed to get our feet back under us, and I’m very grateful and appreciative of the fact they postponed it until after football season.”
LSU closes its 2021 regular season against Texas A&M on Saturday night. A 2019 project to improve a railroad crossing at Brightside lasted for four weeks during football season, but was carried out during a long gap between home games.
Impacts to bar access aside, the residents of Tigerland, many of whom aren’t LSU students, are preparing for their day-to-day lives to become more difficult.
“It’s going to be really nasty,” said Juan Gutierrez, 47. “Traffic is already bad getting in through Brightside. Now it’s going to be locked. You have a few thousand people living in here. A lot of these apartments have whole families in them.”