The Metro Council on Wednesday unanimously approved another $10 million in rental assistance aid, and another $33 million could be approved next week, as the city-parish continues to seek state and federal money to help households still struggling to pay rent and utilities due to pandemic-related hardships.
The influx could lead the city-parish to reopen an application process that was closed as money started to run low.
The council's actions at Wednesday's special meeting specifically expanded the city-parish's contract with The Workforce Group from $4 million to $14 million and set a public hearing for March 23 for the more than $33 million in new rental assistance aid the city-parish procured.
"They're cutting checks for us to applicants to move more efficiently and we're reimbursing the Workforce Group for this," said Tasha Saunders, director of community and urban development.
"Are applications holding steady, increasing or decreasing?" asked Councilman Aaron Moak.
"We had to stop accepting applications because we were running out of the (previously) budgeted funding," Saunders said. "Our hope is to get additional funding and be able to reopen applications. We have about 5,000 pending review."
As of Tuesday, the city-parish had received 14,383 applications for rental and utility assistance from residents still struggling to pay bills due to job losses and setbacks related to the pandemic.
Of the more than $43 million in earmarked aid that has already trickled in from the state and federal government, $36.2 million of it has been disbursed to struggling households, city-parish officials said Wednesday.
It's a vast improvement over the sluggish start the city-parish had with allocating the funds last year, when it had only spent about $40% of the rental assistance aid despite an ever expanding waiting list of those in need of the money. Officials cited tedious approval processes for applicants as a primary factor preventing the quick disbursement of the cash.
Courtney Scott, an assistant chief administrative officer for the city-parish, said the parish's Emergency Rental Assistance Program has partnered with five nonprofit groups — the YWCA, Urban Restoration Enhancement Corporation, Mid-City Redevelopment Alliance, Habitat for Humanity and Project 70805 — to more efficiently process applications and offer services to those still struggling to bounce back from the financial impacts of the pandemic.
Those efforts included: having a field team to assist applicants in person at local libraries and at tenant locations, a dedicated landlord point of contact to manage communications between tenants and landlords and implementing an eviction diversion program in partnership with Southeast Legal Services that provided assistance to tenants facing eviction proceedings.
"To date, our program has processed 8,978 of the 14,383 applications received," Scott said in an email Wednesday. "Applications were closed on (Jan. 7) due to limitation of funds based on the average case approvals we have seen."
Scott said the city-parish has submitted a letter to U.S. Treasury asking for more rental aid to process the remaining applications.
The Metro Council approved Wednesday is a reallocation of unused money the state received last year for rental aid that it would have had to reimburse.