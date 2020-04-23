Fifteen people were displaced after an apartment complex in the Woodlawn area caught fire late Wednesday night, according to the St. George Fire Department.
There were no reported injuries.
Residents on the second floor of the complex in the 5600 block of McBeth were able to escape after their smoke alarms went off. Firefighters arrived on the scene around 10:17 p.m. Wednesday.
The second floor received fire damage and the first floor suffered smoke and water damage, SGFD said.
The 15 people displaced were 10 adults and five children. Red Cross was called out to assist.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.