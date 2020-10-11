The city-parish's pickup of debris caused by Hurricane Delta will begin on Oct. 19, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Sunday evening.
City-Parish staff have been assessing storm-related damage since Saturday morning, including documenting storm debris such as downed tree limbs, branches, and other vegetation, the mayor said in a statement.
The contractor for the work is DRC Emergency Services.
City-Parish damage assessment teams will continue their surveying and provide additional time for residents to organize and move their storm debris curbside.
“As our residents continue to respond to and recover from Hurricane Delta, we remain focused on moving as quickly as possible to continue meeting their needs,” Broome said.
Storm debris will be collected from all residential locations in the city of Baton Rouge and in the unincorporated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish. At this time, the debris removal crews cannot collect debris from state highways or in the city limits of Baker, Zachary and Central.
Residents do not need to contact the City-Parish once their debris is placed curbside.
Storm debris must be placed curbside in the public right of way or in the area of property that extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole or easement.
Only loose debris will be collected, which should not be placed within 4 feet of mailboxes, water meters, fire hydrants, or any other above-ground utility. Officials are asking residents to organize their storm debris into piles to support an efficient collection process.
Storm debris should be clearly separated from regular garbage piles, which will be collected as part of the City-Parish’s regular garbage and recycling collection services, which will resume on Monday.