Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron fought with one of his clients late last week and was cited with a misdemeanor battery count three days before he had an explosive outburst during a meeting where he challenged another elected official and insulted members of the public.
The outburst on Monday, in which he told one woman to "go eat another Twinkie" as she criticized him from the audience, prompted the Parish Council to censure Orgeron on Thursday for violating the council's code of conduct and "treating members of the public in an unprofessional and discourteous manner."
On the prior Friday, on Oct. 15, Ascension sheriff's deputies had cited Orgeron and his client both with counts of simple battery, according to Donovan Jackson, sheriff's spokesman.
First reported by WAFB-TV, revelation of the citation came minutes before the the council voted on the censure resolution. The censure, which was adopted without opposition from the 10 members present Thursday in Gonzales, is a public rebuke that has no legal effect on Orgeron's ability to serve.
Even if Orgeron is eventually convicted of the misdemeanor battery count, it doesn't affect his ability to remain in office either. Only felony convictions do that.
Orgeron, however, is one of six council members facing an election recall effort over his votes against the parish administration and some of his previous conduct with members of the public in meetings. The latest outburst has provided fodder for various Facebook pages dedicated to the recall or to criticizing him generally.
After the parish attorney read out the censure resolution, Councilman Chase Melancon offered his own apology on behalf of the entire council from the same dais where days earlier Orgeron had stood up and confronted Councilman Joel Robert, who had told Orgeron to "shut up."
"We sit up here. We represent you. We should set the bar, not lower it. We expect ourselves, you know, to act very professional, especially behind this bench," Melancon said. "So, I just wanted to apologize and we hope nothing like this happens ever again."
"Thank you, Mr. Melancon. I think those were appropriate comments, and I echo them," Council Chair Teri Casso added.
The censure resolution wasn't listed on the council's advance agenda Thursday and had to be added. Orgeron was absent from the council meeting and did not vote. He has privately apologized to other council members.
The censure vote is the third time in past four and a half years that the Parish Council has voted to formally and publicly criticize an elected parish government official. The council issued a "no confidence" vote against former Parish President Kenny Matassa in March 2017 after his indictment for election bribery, for which he was later acquitted. The resolution also trimmed his ability to spend money without council approval.
In August 2020, the current council censured Robert over profane language he left on a voicemail for a parish employee. He apologized and later voted for his own censure motion.
Orgeron's outburst Monday seemingly escalated out of nowhere during a meeting where he and other members had been talking about how they had finally come together and compromised on the controversial management of drainage.
The council and parish administration had just been through a contentious period in which Orgeron and other members in the council majority threatened to fire Parish President Clint Cointment as head of drainage.
But, on Monday, Orgeron sparred and lobbed occasional insults at a handful of residents who were critical of the council and Orgeron and were speaking out of order from their seats. Eventually, Robert told him to "shut up" after Orgeron had called the residents' activity on Facebook as their "stupidity on the internet."
Orgeron stood up and confronted the sitting Robert, pointing at him. Deputies moved in and a recess was called, but Orgeron continued to shout back and forth with people in the audience as he left the room.
The language of the censure resolution focused on his actions Monday in the drainage meeting and did not specifically reference his criminal citation.
Jackson, sheriff's spokesman, couldn't say what the cause of the physical altercation was Orgeron and his client but noted a report of the incident included a lot of back-and-forth allegations between Orgeron and his client.
Jackson said he couldn't provide a copy of that sheriff's report without a public records request and didn't have it immediately available to recount its details. The Advocate filed a records request on Thursday evening.