LETTSWORTH — A highway marker unveiled six months ago to honor blues singer-guitarist Buddy Guy, who was on hand at the ceremony to see his name added to the Mississippi Blues Trail, has gone missing after being knocked down by a car last month and the Pointe Coupee Parish Tourist Commission wants the marker back.

The marker belongs to the commission. In a statement on Wednesday, Executive Director Jeanie Andre urged the person or persons who took the sign or who know anything about it to help the commission recover the sign. "If you wish, you may remain anonymous."

The sign, measuring about 3 feet by 4 feet and standing 5 feet off the ground on a sturdy post cemented into place on La. 418 in the community of Lettsworth, was unveiled on Dec. 8, 2018.

Guy, who's in his 80s, grew up in a family of sharecroppers in Pointe Coupee. He's an eight-time Grammy Award winner and winner of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Now on tour throughout the central and northeastern U.S., with a show Thursday in Rochester Hills, Michigan, Guy had been on hand for the unveiling last December, along with family, friends and fellow musicians, and local and state officials from Louisiana and Mississippi.

"I thought playing in the White House was my favorite thing, but I think coming home is the best," Guy, a native of Lettsworth, said at the ceremony.

The state highway through Lettsworth where the marker stood for five months before disappearing has been renamed Buddy Guy Way, approved by the state legislature last year in a bill authored by then state Rep. Major Thibaut, now Pointe Coupee Parish president.

Andre, with the tourist commission, said that on May 11, a car went off the road, knocking down the sign's post and breaking the sign off at the mounting bracket.

The marker was seen on the ground the day of the accident, but disappeared in the days following, Andre said. The matter has been investigated by the Sheriff's Office, she said.

"Our organization would like it returned," she said.