Lexy Files buys a cocktail on the first day of reopening Ms. MaeÕs and also the first day of the coronavirus phase 3.3 restrictions in New Orleans Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. The new restrictions allow for bars to serve at 25% inside capacity. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

Bars in East Baton Rouge Parish will be allowed to increase indoor bar capacity to 50% after the parish met the minimum requirements from the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, according to a city statement on Wednesday.

The increased capacity is subject to all other guidelines, like the requirement to wear masks in public places.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the parish had a 4 percent positivity rate for coronavirus testing between Feb. 18 and Feb. 24. Parishes with two consecutive weeks of 5% or less positivity rate can increase their bar occupancy to 50%.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced on Tuesday that the state would move into Phase 3, starting Wednesday.

In this phase, all bars can reopen for indoor service, but occupancy is limited to 25% or less unless the parish meets the 5% mark. 

