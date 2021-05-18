A Gonzales man died in a crash in Pointe Coupee Parish after his car left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Troopers began investigating the single-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 190 east of LA Hwy 975 at around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Jeremy Slocum, 43, of Gonzales, died in the crash, state police said in a press release.
State police said the crash happened as the driver was traveling westbound on US Hwy 190 in a 2001 Dodge Durango.
The Dodge left the roadway to the right and traveled down an embankment before it struck three trees and caught on fire.
A toxicology sample was obtained from Slocum for analysis. The investigation is ongoing.