Many people in Hammond knew Jermaine Watts by a different name: Mainey Fresh, a moniker his loved ones say captured his sharp sense of style and quick wit.
Watts loved to come up with nicknames for those around him, too. It was part of his love for wordplay that would prompt him to burst into improvised raps while hanging out at stores and restaurants.
It was that loose, fun-loving attitude that friends and family say made Watts a fixture of life in this neighborhood in the middle of Hammond.
“Everybody loved him, everybody in the neighborhood knew him,” said his niece, Delisha Varnado, 31. “He was a bubble of fun.”
Now they're wondering what went wrong the night of his death.
Hammond Police said Watts fell asleep last Monday night in a dumpster near a strip of fast-food stores he frequented, possibly seeking shelter from the frigid temperatures that passed through the area that night. Watts was killed when the dumpster’s contents were placed into a trash compactor in a garbage truck early Tuesday, police said.
He was 42.
A ruling on the official cause of death is pending final autopsy and toxicology reports from the Tangipahoa Parish coroner's office. Police ruled out foul play.
Meanwhile, Watts' family and friends are in shock — complicated by burning questions about the official account of his death.
Resources for people experiencing homelessness in Tangipahoa Parish are slim, and Watts’ death spurred a flurry of social media posts calling for an expansion of those services in the area. But at the time he died, Watts did have a house: a mobile home on Harrell Avenue where he grew up and which he had recently been sharing with his brother, Sedrick, his family said.
The long, squat building sits behind a grassy yard less than a mile from the strip where police said Watts entered the dumpster. His walk home would have lasted six blocks — leaving his family and friends wondering why Watts would seek shelter in the dumpster.
“He always had a home, so they shocked me with that,” said Terry Williams, a friend of Watts’ who owns a salon in his neighborhood.
Except for short stints in north Louisiana, Watts lived in the Harrell Street mobile home for almost his whole life, intermittently working odd jobs, his family said. He loved bowling and scratch-off lottery tickets. Most days he could be found hanging out at places like Williams’ salon or a Burger King on West Thomas Street, places a few blocks from his house.
One of the few times his positivity waned was when his mother died last spring. Watts found it hard to leave the mobile home’s couch for a few weeks, his family said.
“He was in his depression, but when he’d go in those stores, he’d still make everyone laugh,” said Velisha Watts, 54, Jermaine's sister.
People around Hammond knew the nickname “Mainey Fresh” to have a double meaning: Watts had style. And he liked to stay clean, keeping bottles of hand sanitizer and Lysol around his house. Piles of freshly-folded laundry lay on a chair in his home Friday morning as his family sifted through baby photos.
For his family, Watts’ love for cleanliness makes the idea of him crawling into a dumpster filled with trash and food scraps unthinkable.
“He wasn’t about getting any of his shoes, clothes, anything dirty,” said Beth Slaughter Davis, Watts’ sister-in-law, who grew up taking classes with him at Hammond Junior High. “We all know he wouldn’t have gotten in that dumpster himself.”
The family also wants to know more about an interaction between Watts and two men near his favorite Burger King hours before he died.
Watts was a frequent visitor of a few different fast-food restaurants along West Thomas Street. Chanta Mosley, the Burger King branch manager, said he had been visiting the store for about 15 years. He would usually sit, drink coffee and make small talk with staff, she said.
The morning before he died, Mosley said Watts came in for coffee as she was opening the store at 4:30 a.m. He left around 7:30, she said.
Watts returned to the store four hours later and ambled by the drive-through, stopping to talk with staff from an alley that runs alongside the store, Mosley said. He was accompanied by two men, one of whom had taken his shoes, according to Mosley, and Watts was trying to get them back. Another employee who was working at the time corroborated Mosley’s account.
The Burger King employees' account left his family wondering if they had heard the full story.
"Mainey had too much pride to get in that dumpster himself," said Crystal Andrews, 41, another of Watts' sisters.
The Hammond Police Department did not return phone messages on Friday seeking more information about Watts’ death.
In her 34 years managing the Burger King location, Mosley recalled having to call the police on people who’ve made a scene at the store. Watts, however, was always an uplifting presence.
“He’d just sit there all day, drinking coffee and buying sandwiches,” Mosley said. “He was a great, awesome person.”
Watts’ family is raising money through a GoFundMe campaign to pay for his funeral. As they plan to celebrate his life, they're simultaneously waiting for answers to questions about how he died.
Delisha Varnado, Watts' niece, said she feels haunted by thoughts of her uncle's final moments.
"He would have walked home and gone to sleep if he was sleepy," she said. "That's what we don't understand."