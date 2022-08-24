An ordinance targeting homeless people in East Baton Rouge Parish by banning camping on public property under threat of criminal penalty was approved Wednesday by the Metro Council.
After nearly two hours of public comment and debate between council members, the council voted along party lines, with seven Republicans in support and five Democrats opposed, to pass the measure.
The ordinance prohibits camping in any publicly owned area, with fines up to $250 or court-ordered community service, although it is unlikely to lead to the removal of homeless encampments across the parish.
The ordinance originally would have allowed law enforcement officers to jail people in violation for up to 15 days, but it was amended by Councilwoman Laurie Adams, who authored the ordinance with Councilman Dwight Hudson, to remove that penalty.
The ordinance was also amended to require officers to first confirm there is available bed space at emergency shelters in the parish before issuing a court summons.
That amendment may effectively declaw the ordinance because of the lack of available emergency bed space in the parish.
There are 205 emergency shelter beds in the parish, but more than 675 people were experiencing homelessness during a February count either by sleeping in the available emergency beds, in Federal Emergency Management Agency shelter beds or sleeping on the streets, said Carrie Patterson, the continuum of care manager for the Louisiana Housing Corporation's Louisiana Balance of State Continuum of Care.
"At minimum, without a disaster, we have twice as many people experiencing homelessness in Baton Rouge than we have shelter beds," Patterson told the council. "There is not adequate emergency shelter."
Advocates for the homeless and the council's Democrats blasted the ordinance, arguing it will disrupt ongoing efforts in the community to connect people experiencing homelessness to resources intended to get them off the streets.
"You cannot act like you care about homeless people and then want to vote for this," Councilwoman Chauna Banks said. "It does not make sense. It is heartless. It is a measure where you are judging people for their poverty."
The Republican council members who backed the ordinance insisted it is intended to be compassionate by forcing people experiencing homelessness to access resources intended to help them.
"My overriding concern is that living like this, there's no dignity like this," Adams said. "It's important that we have guardrails on society where we point people to help, and sometimes it's really painful and really hard to point people in the right direction."
The ordinance was finally passed after two deferrals as council members worked to further research the issue amid pushback from advocates for the homeless.
Officials with the Southern Poverty Law Center had argued an outright ban that involves removing tents and other belongings of homeless people would violate the U.S Constitution.
A decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2018 that cities cannot enforce anti-camping ordinances if there aren't enough shelter beds available for their homeless population. That court covers the western U.S.
Also during a June council meeting, an official with the Baton Rouge Police Department said such an ordinance would basically be unenforceable since it would be a misdemeanor offense that wouldn't result in jail time and that offenders would need a physical address for officers to issue court summonses.
BRPD Chief Murphy said the amendments to the ordinance made it so "the goal is not to arrest, the goal is to provide services. That's the intent of the legislation."
BRPD and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office both have Behavioral Health Homelessness Outreach Team — "HOT Team" for short — that are led by a behavioral health specialist. Those teams, which go to panhandling hotspots and encampments throughout the city in hopes of getting homeless people help will continue to be the priority for BRPD, Paul said.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome pointed to the HOT Teams and other efforts by her administration to curb homelessness in the parish, which increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and after Hurricane Ida, and said she's concerned the new ordinance could pose difficulties to the ongoing work.
"I don't believe that the ordinance is the best response," Broome said. "We have to set some goals. We have to do that with a strategic response."
A committee made up of members of the council, Broome's administration and advocates for the homeless may soon be in the works with the goal of eventually bringing policies before the council that could curb homelessness. Broome and several council members, Democrat and Republican, said they would support such a committee.