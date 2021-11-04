The Livingston Parish emergency preparedness director confronted critical council members Thursday, defending his track record on Hurricane Ida cleanup and promising a hotline to call for debris-hauling help in the coming weeks.
Director of the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Mark Harrell, who has overseen debris pickup in the parish since the storm, lamented the impression council members offered at the last meeting that the process was going poorly.
"You’re going to have some complaints. You really are. You can’t please everybody," Harrell said. "There’s still a lot of debris out there. But we do have control of it and we are trying to do the best we can in the most efficient way we can. I think we’ve done good."
In last week's council meeting, the parish's elected leaders harangued Harrell's deputy director, Brandi Janes, about the delays in debris pickup, claiming some areas had been overlooked.
Harrell responded this week by saying his team has topped a million cubic yards of debris, most of it construction demolition. Much of the remaining debris is vegetation, he said.
District 8 Councilman Randy Delatte interrupted Harrell early in his remarks, angrily claiming "it’s more than just vegetation, it’s more than debris from somebody’s shed."
"Someone needs to take control," Delatte added.
In response, Harrell said he had been fielding calls by council members demanding he clear certain areas in their district after they received complaints from constituents. Standing at the podium, he addressed them one by one, explaining how there was a method to how the debris was collected.
“We’re getting it done," Harrell said, then offered a challenge. "And if you have a question on address, I can give you the date and the time it was picked up.”
The debris cleanup will break for about two weeks around Thanksgiving and resume on Dec. 6, Harrell said. After a final pass, they will create a hotline so people can call in their remaining debris complaints.
Delatte, in response, bemoaned the lack of information to help people now, rather than a month from the meeting date. In the meantime, he said, people will continue to call him and other council members for help with nowhere else to turn.
"The common denominator … of us attacking each other, is a lack of information," Delatte said to Harrell.
Harrell reminded him how the flooding in 2016 brought similar woes to the community, and that these things take time.
Since FEMA refrained from funding waterway cleanup, for instance, the parish will rely instead on the Natural Resources Conservation Service under the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
But there must be a congressional vote to allocate funds to NRCS for clearing the parish waterways. It's a "sit and wait with Congress," Harrell said.
"We’re trying to get as much as we can as quick as we can," he said. "After they start back after Thanksgiving, we’ll post a number."