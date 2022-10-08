With a $1 million grant from CF Industries in Ascension Parish and an interim location in a renovated, historic building, a new early learning center for children will open early next year in Donaldsonville — a city currently without any private, state-licensed daycare centers.
"We all know how much brain development in children happens in early life; we need to have a sense of urgency about it," said Gov. John Bel Edwards, speaking at a ceremony this week in the B. Lemann & Bro. Building on Mississippi Street in historic Donaldsonville.
In the coming months, the first floor of the building will be transformed into space for the center, which will serve 72 children, ages 6 months to three years, when it opens.
The enrollment is based on the size of the playground, said John Diez, chief administrative officer with Ascension Parish, who has been steering the project over several years.
The ability to move soon into the newly renovated B. Lemann Building gave the initiative a leap forward; the center will have a permanent home on St. Patrick Street in about two years, on property owned by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, next to a substation where programs for children and youth are already offered — with a park and basketball court, too.
Depending on family income, the tuition for the early learning center will be free in some cases or set on an income-based scale in others, officials said.
"I know deep down in my soul that the early learning center will be a shining example to the state, country and world," Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
The early learning center is a joint project of the Ascension Parish Government and the Sheriff's Office, and will be managed by Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, which has a community daycare on its campus.
Still to be named, the early learning center in Donaldsonville will be paid for through the Ascension Parish Juvenile Justice Fund, which collects about $1.5 million a year in property taxes.
The parish spends about $500,000 of that to house convicted juveniles in the St. Bernard Juvenile Detention Center. In the past, the remainder was earmarked to go toward building a juvenile detention center in Ascension Parish.
Now, the remainder of the property tax revenues will instead go toward the new early learning center.
The B. Lemann and Bro. Building where it will open was built in 1877 and opened the following year as a grand type of general store, where shoppers could buy not only groceries, clothes and shoes, but mule-drawn farm implements and, later, tractors and cars. The store closed in the 1990s.
In 2019, Kevin Kelly, owner of Houmas House and Gardens in Ascension Parish, and New Orleans-based developer James Neville, bought the building, renovating it to now offer the Lemann Art Lofts apartments on the upper floor.
On Thursday, officials of CF Industries were on hand to present local leaders with a $1 million grant, to be provided over five years, for the center.
Ashraf Malik, senior vice-president of manufacturing and distribution, there from the company's Illinois headquarters, said, "We believe the Donaldsonville early learning center will change lives."