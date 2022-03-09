The deferred dream of East Baton Rouge Parish having a synchronized traffic light system is set to finally happen by the end of 2023 — more than 35 years after it was first studied by city-parish leaders.
City-parish officials on Wednesday said they have installed much of the infrastructure along the parish's busiest corridors that will help keep traffic lights green and cars following more smoothly during peak travel times.
And Emergency Medical Services vehicles and the city-parish's fire trucks now already have the ability to control traffic lights throughout much of the parish, which should greatly improve their response times.
"We're leading the country in some of the stuff," Cyndi Pennington, the city-parish's acting traffic engineer, told reporters Wednesday during a special briefing on Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's MovEBR, her nearly $1 billion voter-approved roads improvement plan.
Traffic light synchronization is one component of the robust plan, which mostly includes upgrades and capacity improvements at the parish's traffic pinch points. It's something East Baton Rouge leaders have been "studying" since 1987, but each promised deadline has come and gone, and the region's traffic problems grew.
The challenges around implementing it were tied to how expensive it was to upgrade the city-parish's traffic system.
City-parish officials said Wednesday that improvements require an overhaul of the parish's antiquated equipment, and that involved installing new traffic signal controllers, video detectors and cameras systems, and more than 170 miles of the fiber optic cable that allows for the connectivity among the 470 traffic lights in the parish and the Advanced Traffic Management Center, where they can be controlled by city-parish workers.
Devices that can detect Bluetooth signals from mobile devices and vehicles are popping up at some intersections. Those devices will track travel times between various points along a corridor. That data will help the city-parish's traffic engineers adjust signal timing.
"Now, this doesn't mean you'll get signal after signal always of green lights," Pennington said. "But people should get more consistent commute times. They're not gonna feel like they're getting hit by every red light anymore."
The parish's ability to manually manage traffic signals will also come in handy during game days, evacuations and during interstate construction projects (like the Interstate 10 widening project currently underway). Problems on the interstate lead to more drivers rolling onto city streets.
"People will feel congestion but they should also know these changes are helping us manage that congestion," she added, referring to how the I-10 widening project could affect things once light synchronization comes online.
The city-parish has also installed back-up power capabilities at 117 traffic lights that will supply those intersections with up to four hours of emergency power during short blackout periods. The system won't help for long-term outages after hurricanes, but can help keep traffic moving smoothly for temporary outages.
The Emergency Vehicle Preemption technology will essentially allow EMS drivers and firefighters to turn lights green earlier upon their approach to congested intersections.
Also coming online soon: speed signs in some highly-travelled residential neighborhoods, permanent count stations for data collection and new flashers in school zones across the parish. If classes let out early, the city-parish can set reduce school zone speed limits remotely.
"This is the largest infrastructure package, from a city standpoint," said Fred Raiford, the city-parish's director of transportation and drainage. "I believe we'll finally get to the point where we finally have synchronization and connectivity."