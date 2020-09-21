After a recent increase in assessed property values, at least 17 agencies in East Baton Rouge Parish are looking to gain revenue by keeping their tax rates at current levels, a move called rolling forward.
The Capital Area Transit System stands to gain more than $1 million and the parish's parks and recreation system could add more than $3.5 million to its budget should their respective boards approve keeping their millage rates at the current levels.
And 15 public safety agencies are seeking a total of $1.68 million in additional revenue should the Metro Council approve their requests to maintain their millage rates instead of reducing them this year.
Local taxing entities have the option to reduce ("roll back") or to levy at the legal maximum ("roll forward") their property tax rates during parishwide reassessment years when the assessed value of properties experience an increase. Property reassessments are conducted every four years.
This year, Parish Assessor Brian Wilson says, the assessed value of taxable properties in the parish jumped from $4.47 billion to $4.72 billion — an increase of $248 million.
"The market has done very well here," Wilson said.
Increased values means all taxing agencies would receive revenue boosts at their current voter-approved millage rates, hence why some opt to "roll back" their rates, which can result in savings on residents' annual property tax bills while also not shortchanging an agency's coffers since they'd still collect the same amount of revenue at the reduced rate thanks to the reassessment in values.
But it also gives agencies a chance to create additional revenue without needing voter approval if they "roll forward," which could result in higher tax bills for some people.
"The optics of all this is totally wrong," said Ed Lagucki, president of the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations, a nonprofit of local homeowner and civic associations across the city-parish. "The value of my house goes up and they decide to essentially give themselves a raise? It doesn't make sense."
Given the economic hit many businesses and households took this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lagucki says, it's frustrating any government agency would be opting to levy their maximum millage rates right now.
"They need to be cutting back like the rest of private industry is doing," he said.
The CATS board will hold a public hearing at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to consider rolling forward its millage rates. CATS' current millage rate is 10.6 within the city limits of Baton Rouge and Baker.
CATS spokeswoman Amie McNaylor said the bus transit system's management team is not "recommending or opposing" the proposed roll forward. Officials will simply present the information to the board for consideration, she said.
BREC will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on its proposal to roll forward, or keep its millage rate at 14.463 mills.
Officials with the parks and recreation system said the additional revenue would help the system maintain and repair its existing assets and allow them to meet the goals of the new initiatives they outlined in their strategic plans.
"Since 2004, BREC has kept its promise to taxpayers to invest heavily in transforming our parish’s park system — fulfilling and even expanding our role in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic which has heightened demand for well-maintained outdoor spaces, recreational areas, programs, and services that provide important physical and mental health benefits for our residents," Superintendent Corey Wilson said in a prepared statement.
"This pandemic has highlighted the urgency in addressing underlying health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity and the related inequities in our community. We believe we must double down on solutions for these issues whenever possible, and our parks and recreation system is part of that solution," he added.
Wilson also said he also understands the current economic situation facing the parish and its voters so it's understandable if the BREC board decides not to support the proposed roll forward.
The Metro Council is expected to hold a public hearing Oct. 28 to discuss the 15 tax entities under its umbrella that have expressed interest in rolling forward their millage rates.
That list of agencies includes Emergency Medical Services, Baton Rouge Municipal Fire and Benefits, respective taxes for the police and fire departments, and all of the various fire protection districts in the city-parish.
The city-parish, Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control, library system, downtown development district, mental health district, Council on Aging and road lighting district have all decided to roll back their millage rates this year.
The Metro Council has the discretion to adjust millage rates down or up in this situation.
"There's no reason they need to be raising them right now," Lagucki said.