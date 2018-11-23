Long-operating stores that decades ago survived competition from big-box retailers and more recently have battled against losing shoppers to the internet opened their doors on Black Friday without the hoopla of traditional post-Thanksgiving Day sales.
The locally owned businesses hoped to attract their usual crowds by giving them a sense of home.
“I like being able to actually see the guns, feel them in my hand,” Drew Hutchins, 23, said at Jim's Firearms on Siegen Lane. “I like to support local businesses, knowing it’s that it’s not like going to Cabela’s, or Bass Pro.”
Jim's has been open more than 20 years and did not advertise any Black Friday sales this year — instead relying on a consistent stream of regulars and a loyal customer base that floods the store during hunting season. About 10 people meandered through the store Friday morning, with no one left unattended for more than a few seconds.
Adam Gray, 23, said he has been visiting Jim's for about eight years and Friday was on the hunt for a good squirrel gun away from stores that are "crowded and terrible" on Black Friday. Hutchins, who averages a dozen trips to the store each year, said he knew there'd be a calming atmosphere.
“I could kill time anywhere, but I came here because it’s very chill,” he said.
Kenny Casso’s Watch Repair shop on Florida Boulevard has been open 47 years. It advertised up to 30 percent off certain watch brands Friday, though Casso hopes his approach to customer service will be the deciding factor for patrons who might window shop and then buy a watch online. He's hoping to convince people to buy locally.
Casso says he'll stay open late or arrive early if a customer cannot make it in during regular business hours. He said he still has customers who have moved out of state who will send him their watches to repair. He even has a regular from Australia who will stop by when he is in the country, he said.
“Every business is a matter of trust,” he said.
At Danny Plaisance’s Cottonwood Books, nestled beside the Perkins Road overpass, the clientele included its dedicated regulars.
“Without exaggeration, half the people that walk through the doors I know by name,” Plaisance said.
Even as major booksellers have infiltrated the market, Plaisance believes that his store fills a need. Beyond the usual literary fare, his stock includes cases of 200-year-old books, rows of autographed copies and eclectic choices from local authors.
Still, when stores like Barnes & Noble moved into town, they offered stiff competition for the book retailer community. By Plaisance’s count, 12 independent booksellers have closed since he opened Cottonwood Books in the 1980s.
“We’re not doing as well as we used to,” he said. “It gets a little harder every year.”
The rise of online retailers has changed the game. The internet has hurt Plaisance “many times more” than the chain stores. However, locals who enjoy supporting small businesses continue to patronize his shop.
Elliott Brown, 35, who has frequented Cottonwood Books since college, said his favorite purchase is a rare seven-volume collection chronicling World War I.
“You can shop online to find out-of-print stuff, but it’s just not the same as browsing the shelves,” Brown said.
Offering no sales on Black Friday, Plaisance did not expect to see many customers throughout the day.
But, he added, this is for a good reason.
“I’m not a Black Friday kind of store,” he explained. “If I went to the mall, I guarantee I’d find some of my customers in there — not buying books.”